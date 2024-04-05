Reds vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets.

Reds vs Mets Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (4-3) vs. New York Mets (2-5)

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Saturday, April 6, 2024 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: SNY

Reds vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-122) | NYM: (+104)

CIN: (-122) | NYM: (+104) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+152) | NYM: +1.5 (-184)

CIN: -1.5 (+152) | NYM: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Reds vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Reds) - 0-0, 5.40 ERA vs Luis Severino (Mets) - 0-1, 5.40 ERA

The Reds will give the nod to Nick Martinez versus the Mets and Luis Severino (0-1). Martinez and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Martinez's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Severino has started just one game with a set spread, which the Mets failed to cover. The Mets have always been the moneyline underdog when Severino starts this season.

Reds vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (59.5%)

Reds vs Mets Moneyline

The Reds vs Mets moneyline has Cincinnati as a -122 favorite, while New York is a +104 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Mets Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Mets. The Reds are +152 to cover, and the Mets are -184.

Reds vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for Reds-Mets on April 6 is 9.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Reds vs Mets Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in two of the four contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 2-2 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in five of six chances this season.

The Reds have an against the spread mark of 2-4-0 in six games with a line this season.

The Mets have been the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

New York has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +104 or longer.

The Mets have played in seven games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total two times (2-5-0).

The Mets have covered just 14.3% of their games this season, going 1-6-0 ATS.

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.500), slugging percentage (.808) and total hits (11) this season. He has a .423 batting average.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he ranks sixth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Steer has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with a double, a triple, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Nick Martini is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs and a walk, while slugging .800 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Jonathan India is batting .296 with a .407 slugging percentage and two RBI this year.

Will Benson has been key for Cincinnati with six hits, an OBP of .310 plus a slugging percentage of .500.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Alvarez has a team-high OBP (.360) and slugging percentage (.583), and paces the Mets in hits (eight, while batting .333).

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 36th in slugging.

Pete Alonso is batting .241 with two home runs and a walk. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .290.

He ranks 104th in batting average, 141st in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage in the majors.

Brett Baty a has .360 on-base percentage to lead the Mets.

Starling Marte is hitting .192 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Reds vs Mets Head to Head

4/5/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/17/2023: 8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2023: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/15/2023: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/11/2023: 5-0 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-0 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/10/2023: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/9/2023: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/10/2022: 10-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

10-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 8/8/2022: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 7/6/2022: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

