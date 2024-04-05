Reds vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets.

Reds vs Mets Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (4-2) vs. New York Mets (1-5)

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Apple TV+

Reds vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-124) | NYM: (+106)

CIN: (-124) | NYM: (+106) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+164) | NYM: +1.5 (-200)

CIN: -1.5 (+164) | NYM: +1.5 (-200) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Reds vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene (Reds) - 0-0, 3.86 ERA vs José Quintana (Mets) - 0-1, 3.86 ERA

The probable starters are Hunter Greene for the Reds and Jose Quintana (0-1) for the Mets. Greene and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Greene's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Quintana has started only one game with a set spread, which the Mets failed to cover. The Mets have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Quintana starts this season.

Reds vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (54.2%)

Reds vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Mets, Cincinnati is the favorite at -124, and New York is +106 playing on the road.

Reds vs Mets Spread

The Reds are hosting the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Reds are +164 to cover the runline, with the Mets being -200.

Reds vs Mets Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Reds-Mets on April 5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Reds vs Mets Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in two of the three contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 2-1 when favored by -124 or more this year.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over the total in every one of the five games they have played with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In five games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 2-3-0 against the spread.

The Mets have not been the moneyline underdog so far this season.

New York has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Mets have had an over/under set by bookmakers six times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in two of those games (2-4-0).

The Mets have not covered a run line this season, going 0-6-0 against the spread.

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer has 10 hits and an OBP of .480 to go with a slugging percentage of .739. All three of those stats rank first among Cincinnati hitters this season. He has a .435 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is sixth in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Steer has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Nick Martini is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs and a walk, while slugging .800 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Jonathan India has collected five base hits, an OBP of .393 and a slugging percentage of .364 this season.

Jake Fraley is batting .467 with a .467 OBP and zero RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Fraley heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .467 with two doubles.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Alvarez has racked up an on-base percentage of .429, a slugging percentage of .700, and has eight hits, all club-bests for the Mets (while batting .400).

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 14th, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Pete Alonso is batting .292 with two home runs and a walk. He's slugging .542 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He is 66th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Starling Marte is hitting .227 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Brett Baty is hitting .222 with a home run and three walks.

