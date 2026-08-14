Reds vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 14

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Cincinnati Reds versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Reds vs Marlins Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (58-62) vs. Miami Marlins (62-60)

Date: Friday, August 14, 2026

Friday, August 14, 2026 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and Marlins.TV

Reds vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-118) | MIA: (+100)

CIN: (-118) | MIA: (+100) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-205) | MIA: -1.5 (+168)

CIN: +1.5 (-205) | MIA: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Reds vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns (Reds) - 13-2, 2.61 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 13-6, 3.52 ERA

The Reds will call on Chase Burns (13-2) versus the Marlins and Sandy Alcantara (13-6). Burns' team is 16-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Burns' team has been victorious in 68.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-5. The Marlins have a 16-9-0 record against the spread in Alcantara's starts. The Marlins have a 6-5 record in Alcantara's 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (54.7%)

Reds vs Marlins Moneyline

The Reds vs Marlins moneyline has Cincinnati as a -118 favorite, while Miami is a +100 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Reds. The Marlins are +168 to cover, while the Reds are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Reds vs Marlins Over/Under

Reds versus Marlins on Aug. 14 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

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Reds vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Reds have won in 20, or 54.1%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Cincinnati has a record of 16-12 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 62 of their 117 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Reds are 62-55-0 against the spread in their 117 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 64 total times this season. They've gone 25-39 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, Miami has gone 20-32 (38.5%).

In the 120 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-59-2).

The Marlins have collected a 62-58-0 record ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has an OPS of .817, fueled by an OBP of .337 and a team-best slugging percentage of .480 this season. He has a .259 batting average.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 27th in slugging.

Stewart will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz has 107 hits and an OBP of .349, both of which lead the Reds this season. He's batting .268 and slugging .489.

He ranks 46th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging among qualified hitters.

JJ Bleday has collected 71 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .445 this season.

Tyler Stephenson has been key for Cincinnati with 73 hits, an OBP of .336 plus a slugging percentage of .421.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has racked up a team-high .460 slugging percentage. He's batting .312 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage is 52nd, and he is 40th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has a .362 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .282 while slugging .386.

Including all qualifying players, he is 24th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging percentage.

Javier Sanoja has 25 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .274.

Jakob Marsee is hitting .206 with 14 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 59 walks.

Reds vs Marlins Head to Head

4/9/2026: 8-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/8/2026: 7-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/7/2026: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/6/2026: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-0 CIN (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/10/2025: 6-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/9/2025: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/8/2025: 12-2 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-2 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/23/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/22/2025: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/21/2025: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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