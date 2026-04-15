Reds vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Cincinnati Reds are up against the San Francisco Giants.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Reds vs Giants Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (10-7) vs. San Francisco Giants (6-11)

Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Thursday, April 16, 2026 Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and NBCS-BA

Reds vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-124) | SF: (+106)

CIN: (-124) | SF: (+106) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-205) | SF: -1.5 (+168)

CIN: +1.5 (-205) | SF: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Reds vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns (Reds) - 1-1, 3.31 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 2-1, 3.24 ERA

The Reds will call on Chase Burns (1-1) versus the Giants and Landen Roupp (2-1). Burns' team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Burns' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Giants have gone 1-2-0 against the spread when Roupp starts. The Giants were the moneyline underdog for two Roupp starts this season -- they won both.

Reds vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (53.3%)

Reds vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -124 favorite at home.

Reds vs Giants Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Reds. The Giants are +168 to cover, while the Reds are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Reds vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for the Reds versus Giants contest on April 16 has been set at 8.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Giants Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in four games this season and have come away with the win three times (75%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a record of 2-1 when favored by -124 or more this year.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of their 17 opportunities.

The Reds have an against the spread record of 9-8-0 in 17 games with a line this season.

The Giants have won 38.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (5-8).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, San Francisco has a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

In the 17 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-7-3).

The Giants are 5-12-0 against the spread this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart leads Cincinnati with 18 hits and an OBP of .431 this season. He has a .310 batting average and a slugging percentage of .638.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Stewart hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with two home runs, four walks and three RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz has hit five homers this season while driving in 10 runs. He's batting .284 this season and slugging .552 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 53rd in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

De La Cruz brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Matt McLain is batting .210 with a .258 slugging percentage and three RBI this year.

Spencer Steer is batting .185 with a .224 OBP and five RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Willy Adames has totaled 18 hits, a team-high for the Giants. He's batting .273 and slugging .545 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage is 101st, and he is 26th in slugging.

Luis Arraez leads his team with a .364 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .417 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .333.

His batting average is eighth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 52nd, and he is 76th in slugging.

Matt Chapman has three doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while batting .273.

Jung Hoo Lee has five doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .207.

Reds vs Giants Head to Head

4/14/2026: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/9/2025: 8-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/8/2025: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/7/2025: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/30/2025: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/29/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/27/2025: 6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/4/2024: 8-2 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-2 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/3/2024: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/12/2024: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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