Reds vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Cincinnati Reds face the San Francisco Giants.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Reds vs Giants Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (10-7) vs. San Francisco Giants (6-11)

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and NBCS-BA

Reds vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-108) | SF: (-108)

CIN: (-108) | SF: (-108) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-172) | SF: -1.5 (+142)

CIN: +1.5 (-172) | SF: -1.5 (+142) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Reds vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Rhett Lowder (Reds) - 1-1, 3.31 ERA vs Tyler Mahle (Giants) - 0-2, 4.30 ERA

The Reds will give the nod to Rhett Lowder (1-1, 3.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Tyler Mahle (0-2, 4.30 ERA). Lowder's team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Lowder has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. When Mahle starts, the Giants have gone 1-2-0 against the spread. The Giants have been the moneyline underdog in three of Mahle's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Reds vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (51.6%)

Reds vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Giants, Cincinnati is the favorite at -108, and San Francisco is -108 playing on the road.

Reds vs Giants Spread

Reds vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for Reds-Giants on April 15 is 9. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

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Reds vs Giants Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with three wins in the four contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Cincinnati has been victorious three times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in nine of their 17 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds are 9-8-0 against the spread in their 17 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have put together a 5-8 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, San Francisco has a record of 5-8 (38.5%).

The Giants have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total seven times this season for a 7-7-3 record against the over/under.

The Giants have a 5-12-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 29.4% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart leads Cincinnati with 18 hits and an OBP of .431 this season. He has a .310 batting average and a slugging percentage of .638.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Stewart has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with two home runs, four walks and three RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz has hit five homers this season while driving in 10 runs. He's batting .284 this season and slugging .552 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Among qualifying batters, he is 53rd in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

De La Cruz takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Matt McLain has collected 13 base hits, an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .258 this season.

Spencer Steer has three home runs, five RBI and a batting average of .185 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has a .364 on-base percentage and a .417 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Giants. He's batting .333.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 77th in slugging.

Willy Adames has collected 18 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .273 while slugging .545 with an on-base percentage of .324.

His batting average is 60th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 99th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Matt Chapman is hitting .273 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

Jung Hoo Lee has five doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .207.

Reds vs Giants Head to Head

4/14/2026: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/9/2025: 8-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/8/2025: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/7/2025: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/30/2025: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/29/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/27/2025: 6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/4/2024: 8-2 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-2 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/3/2024: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/12/2024: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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