Reds vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Reds vs Cardinals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (15-13) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (12-16)

Date: Monday, April 28, 2025

Date: Monday, April 28, 2025

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Coverage: MLB Network, FDSOH, and FDSMW

Reds vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-120) | STL: (+102)

CIN: (-120) | STL: (+102) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-194) | STL: -1.5 (+160)

CIN: +1.5 (-194) | STL: -1.5 (+160) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Reds vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Reds) - 0-3, 5.40 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 2-1, 4.05 ERA

The Reds will give the nod to Nick Martinez (0-3) against the Cardinals and Andre Pallante (2-1). Martinez and his team are 1-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Martinez's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Cardinals have a 3-2-0 record against the spread in Pallante's starts. The Cardinals have a 3-2 record in Pallante's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (52.7%)

Reds vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Reds vs Cardinals moneyline has Cincinnati as a -120 favorite, while St. Louis is a +102 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Reds. The Cardinals are +160 to cover, while the Reds are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Reds vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Reds-Cardinals on April 28, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in eight, or 66.7%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 6-2 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 13 of their 28 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have posted a record of 16-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline 19 total times this season. They've gone 8-11 in those games.

St. Louis has a 3-9 record (winning only 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 28 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 15 of those games (15-11-2).

The Cardinals are 12-16-0 ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz is batting .270 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .339 while slugging .432.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 56th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

De La Cruz will look for his 12th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .341 with two home runs, six walks and six RBI.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.394) thanks to eight extra-base hits. He's batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 25th, his on-base percentage 51st, and his slugging percentage 85th.

Friedl brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .292 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Austin Hays has 19 hits this season and has a slash line of .388/.444/.755.

Hays has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Noelvi Marte is batting .364 with a .404 OBP and 15 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Marte takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Lars Nootbaar has an on-base percentage of .409, a team-best for the Cardinals. He's batting .272 and slugging .427.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 49th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Nootbaar brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with a double, a home run, six walks and six RBI.

Brendan Donovan has collected 37 hits while slugging .534. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .359 with an on-base percentage of .396.

He is currently third in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Nolan James Arenado is batting .255 with eight doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Victor Scott II has five doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks while batting .264.

