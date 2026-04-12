Reds vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Cincinnati Reds are playing the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Reds vs Angels Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (9-6) vs. Los Angeles Angels (7-8)

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and FDSW

Reds vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-112) | LAA: (-104)

CIN: (-112) | LAA: (-104) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-200) | LAA: -1.5 (+164)

CIN: +1.5 (-200) | LAA: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Reds vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 0-1, 3.18 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 3-0, 0.45 ERA

The Reds will give the nod to Andrew Abbott (0-1) versus the Angels and Jose Soriano (3-0). When Abbott starts, his team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season. This will be Abbott's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Angels covered all of Soriano's three starts that had a set spread. The Angels won each of Soriano's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (57.9%)

Reds vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -112 favorite at home.

Reds vs Angels Spread

The Angels are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Reds. The Angels are +164 to cover, while the Reds are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Reds vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Reds-Angels on April 12, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Angels Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in three games this season and have come away with the win two times (66.7%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a record of 2-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in eight of their 15 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds are 8-7-0 against the spread in their 15 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have gone 7-8 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Los Angeles has a 7-8 record (winning 46.7% of its games).

The Angels have played in 15 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total nine times (9-6-0).

The Angels have a 7-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.7% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart leads Cincinnati with 17 hits and an OBP of .469, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .660. He's batting .340.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is sixth in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz is batting .271 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .525 with an on-base percentage of .358.

His batting average is 55th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 56th, and his slugging percentage 29th.

De La Cruz heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBIs.

Matt McLain has collected 12 base hits, an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .273 this season.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .232 with a .295 OBP and eight RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Suarez heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Zach Neto has 16 hits, a team-best for the Angels. He's batting .262 and slugging .557 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 65th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Neto takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .286 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Jorge Soler has two doubles, four home runs and seven walks while hitting .222. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .328.

His batting average is 108th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 45th in slugging.

Mike Trout has put up an on-base percentage of .385, a team-high for the Angels.

Nolan Schanuel has two doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .208.

Reds vs Angels Head to Head

4/11/2026: 7-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/10/2026: 10-2 LAA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

10-2 LAA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/20/2025: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/19/2025: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/18/2025: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/21/2024: 3-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/20/2024: 7-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/19/2024: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/23/2023: 7-3 CIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-3 CIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/23/2023: 9-4 CIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

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