Reds vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Cincinnati Reds face the Los Angeles Angels.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Reds vs Angels Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (8-6) vs. Los Angeles Angels (7-7)

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Saturday, April 11, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and FDSW

Reds vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-132) | LAA: (+112)

CIN: (-132) | LAA: (+112) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+150) | LAA: +1.5 (-182)

CIN: -1.5 (+150) | LAA: +1.5 (-182) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Reds vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Williamson (Reds) - 1-1, 4.76 ERA vs George Klassen (Angels) - 0-0, 6.75 ERA

The Reds will give the nod to Brandon Williamson (1-1, 4.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Angels will turn to George Klassen. Williamson has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Williamson's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Klassen has started just one game with a set spread, which the Angels covered. The Angels were the moneyline underdog for one Klassen start this season -- they won.

Reds vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (62.9%)

Reds vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Reds vs. Angels reveal Cincinnati as the favorite (-132) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+112) on the road.

Reds vs Angels Spread

The Reds are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Angels. The Reds are +150 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -182.

Reds vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Reds-Angels on April 11 is 9. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

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Reds vs Angels Betting Trends

The Reds have split the two contests they have played as odds-on favorites this season.

Cincinnati has been listed as a favorite of -132 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in seven of 14 chances this season.

The Reds have posted a record of 7-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (7-7).

Los Angeles has gone 7-5 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (58.3%).

In the 14 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-6-0).

The Angels have a 7-7-0 record ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart leads Cincinnati in OBP (.458), slugging percentage (.681) and total hits (16) this season. He has a .340 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is fifth in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz is batting .236 with a double, four home runs and seven walks, while slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among all qualified, he ranks 90th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Matt McLain has collected 12 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .273 this season.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .231 with a .286 OBP and eight RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Zach Neto is leading the Angels with 14 hits. He's batting .246 and slugging .544 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Neto takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .262 with a double, three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Jorge Soler is batting .240 with two doubles, four home runs and six walks. He's slugging .520 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He is currently 85th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Mike Trout has accumulated an on-base percentage of .367, a team-best for the Angels.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .200 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Reds vs Angels Head to Head

4/10/2026: 10-2 LAA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

10-2 LAA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/20/2025: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/19/2025: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/18/2025: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/21/2024: 3-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/20/2024: 7-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/19/2024: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/23/2023: 7-3 CIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-3 CIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/23/2023: 9-4 CIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-4 CIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/22/2023: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

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