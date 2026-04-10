Reds vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Cincinnati Reds are playing the Los Angeles Angels.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Reds vs Angels Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (8-5) vs. Los Angeles Angels (6-7)

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Apple TV+

Reds vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-178) | LAA: (+150)

CIN: (-178) | LAA: (+150) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+112) | LAA: +1.5 (-134)

CIN: -1.5 (+112) | LAA: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Reds vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns (Reds) - 1-0, 0.82 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 1-0, 4.66 ERA

The Reds will give the nod to Chase Burns (1-0) versus the Angels and Jack Kochanowicz (1-0). Burns has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Burns' team won his only start as a favorite this season. Kochanowicz has started two games with set spreads, and the Angels went 1-1-0. The Angels were the moneyline underdog for two Kochanowicz starts this season -- they split the games.

Reds vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (72.4%)

Reds vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Reds vs. Angels reveal Cincinnati as the favorite (-178) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+150) on the road.

Reds vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Reds. The Angels are -134 to cover the spread, and the Reds are +112.

Reds vs Angels Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Reds-Angels on April 10, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Angels Betting Trends

The Reds came away victorious in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

Oddsmakers have given Cincinnati the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -178 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in six of their 13 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have posted a record of 7-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels are 6-7 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.2% of those games).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Angels have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 13 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-6-0).

The Angels have collected a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has 16 hits and an OBP of .473 to go with a slugging percentage of .727. All three of those stats are tops among Cincinnati hitters this season. He has a .364 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks eighth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Stewart will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz is hitting .231 with a double, three home runs and six walks, while slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among all qualified, he is 97th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Matt McLain has 12 hits this season and has a slash line of .235/.350/.294.

Eugenio Suarez has two home runs, eight RBI and a batting average of .208 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Zach Neto has totaled 12 hits, a team-best for the Angels. He's batting .231 and slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he is 97th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Neto takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .222 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .294.

He is 105th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Mike Trout has an on-base percentage of .382, a team-best for the Angels.

Jorge Soler has a double, three home runs and six walks while batting .222.

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