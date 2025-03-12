Red Wings vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

In NHL action on Wednesday, the Detroit Red Wings take on the Buffalo Sabres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Wings vs Sabres Game Info

Detroit Red Wings (30-28-6) vs. Buffalo Sabres (25-32-6)

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: TNT

Red Wings vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Red Wings (-132) Sabres (+110) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Wings win (62%)

Red Wings vs Sabres Puck Line

The Red Wings are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sabres. The Red Wings are +176 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -220.

Red Wings vs Sabres Over/Under

The over/under for Red Wings-Sabres on March 12 is 6.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Red Wings vs Sabres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Red Wings vs. Sabres reveal Detroit as the favorite (-132) and Buffalo as the underdog (+110) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!