NHL
Red Wings vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12
In NHL action on Wednesday, the Detroit Red Wings take on the Buffalo Sabres.
Red Wings vs Sabres Game Info
- Detroit Red Wings (30-28-6) vs. Buffalo Sabres (25-32-6)
- Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: TNT
Red Wings vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Red Wings (-132)
|Sabres (+110)
|6.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Wings win (62%)
Red Wings vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Red Wings are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sabres. The Red Wings are +176 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -220.
Red Wings vs Sabres Over/Under
- The over/under for Red Wings-Sabres on March 12 is 6.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.
Red Wings vs Sabres Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Red Wings vs. Sabres reveal Detroit as the favorite (-132) and Buffalo as the underdog (+110) on the road.