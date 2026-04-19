Red Sox vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox will face the Detroit Tigers in MLB action on Sunday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Tigers Game Info

Boston Red Sox (8-12) vs. Detroit Tigers (11-10)

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Sunday, April 19, 2026 Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

4:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and DSN

Red Sox vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-146) | DET: (+124)

BOS: (-146) | DET: (+124) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+158) | DET: +1.5 (-192)

BOS: -1.5 (+158) | DET: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 2-2, 7.58 ERA vs Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 1-1, 3.75 ERA

The Red Sox will look to Garrett Crochet (2-2) against the Tigers and Framber Valdez (1-1). Crochet's team is 1-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Crochet's team has a record of 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Tigers are 3-1-0 ATS in Valdez's four starts with a set spread. The Tigers were the moneyline underdog for one Valdez start this season -- they won.

Red Sox vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (58.2%)

Red Sox vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Tigers, Boston is the favorite at -146, and Detroit is +124 playing on the road.

Red Sox vs Tigers Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Tigers. The Red Sox are +158 to cover, and the Tigers are -192.

The over/under for Red Sox-Tigers on April 19 is 7. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with eight wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Boston has won two of five games when listed as at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 10 of their 20 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 6-14-0 in 20 games with a line this season.

The Tigers have been the underdog on the moneyline five total times this season. They've gone 2-3 in those games.

Detroit has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +124 or longer.

The Tigers have played in 21 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-12-1).

The Tigers are 11-10-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has 23 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .514, both of which are tops among Boston hitters this season. He has a .311 batting average and an on-base percentage of .354.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Willson Contreras leads Boston in OBP (.425) this season, fueled by 18 hits. He's batting .281 while slugging .453.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 44th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Roman Anthony has 17 hits this season and has a slash line of .236/.345/.347.

Jarren Duran is batting .172 with a .254 OBP and 10 RBI for Boston this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has put up a team-best OBP (.411) and slugging percentage (.481). He's batting .312.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 51st in slugging.

McGonigle hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a triple, four walks and an RBI.

Dillon Dingler has racked up 15 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .517 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Riley Greene is hitting .247 with six doubles, a home run and 12 walks.

Gleyber Torres is batting .237 with two doubles, a home run and 14 walks.

Red Sox vs Tigers Head to Head

4/18/2026: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/17/2026: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/28/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/27/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/26/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/14/2025: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/13/2025: 10-9 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-9 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/12/2025: 14-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

14-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/31/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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