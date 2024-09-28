Red Sox vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Boston Red Sox facing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Red Sox vs Rays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (80-80) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (79-81)

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN

Red Sox vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-120) | TB: (+102)

BOS: (-120) | TB: (+102) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-210) | TB: -1.5 (+172)

BOS: +1.5 (-210) | TB: -1.5 (+172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Red Sox vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kutter Crawford (Red Sox) - 9-15, 4.17 ERA vs Shane Baz (Rays) - 3-3, 3.07 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Kutter Crawford (9-15, 4.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Shane Baz (3-3, 3.07 ERA). When Crawford starts, his team is 11-20-0 against the spread this season. Crawford's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-10). The Rays are 9-4-0 against the spread when Baz starts. The Rays have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Baz's starts this season, and they went 4-5 in those games.

Red Sox vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (52%)

Red Sox vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -120 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Rays Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Rays are +172 to cover, while the Red Sox are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Red Sox versus Rays on Sept. 28 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 40 wins in the 75 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Boston has won 35 of 60 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 79 of 157 chances this season.

The Red Sox are 74-83-0 against the spread in their 157 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have been the underdog on the moneyline 86 total times this season. They've finished 39-47 in those games.

Tampa Bay has gone 24-36 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (40%).

The Rays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 66 times this season for a 66-86-6 record against the over/under.

The Rays have covered 53.8% of their games this season, going 85-73-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .495, fueled by 83 extra-base hits. He has a .286 batting average and an on-base percentage of .343.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 17th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Duran will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .268 with three doubles, a triple, four walks and three RBI.

Tyler O'Neill is batting .240 with 18 doubles, 31 home runs and 53 walks, while slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Ceddanne Rafaela has collected 132 base hits, an OBP of .272 and a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

Masataka Yoshida has 10 home runs, 56 RBI and a batting average of .280 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has put up an on-base percentage of .339, a slugging percentage of .414, and has 157 hits, all club-highs for the Rays (while batting .280).

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 25th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .239 with 19 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Christopher Morel is batting .194 with 11 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 61 walks.

Jose Caballero has 24 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 27 walks while hitting .227.

Red Sox vs Rays Head to Head

9/27/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/19/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/18/2024: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/17/2024: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/22/2024: 8-5 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-5 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/21/2024: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/20/2024: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/16/2024: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/15/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/14/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

