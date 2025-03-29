Red Sox vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Boston Red Sox taking on the Texas Rangers.

Red Sox vs Rangers Game Info

Boston Red Sox (1-1) vs. Texas Rangers (1-1)

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and NESN

Red Sox vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-116) | TEX: (-102)

BOS: (-116) | TEX: (-102) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+140) | TEX: +1.5 (-172)

BOS: -1.5 (+140) | TEX: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Red Sox vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Tyler Mahle (Rangers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Red Sox will look to Walker Buehler versus the Rangers and Tyler Mahle. Buehler and his team were 12-7-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Buehler and his team won 60% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 9-6. Last season when Mahle pitched his team finished 2-1-0 against the spread. Mahle and his team dropped both games he appeared in when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Red Sox vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (53.7%)

Red Sox vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -116 favorite despite being on the road.

Red Sox vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Red Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rangers are +140 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are -172.

The over/under for Red Sox-Rangers on March 29 is 8.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.

Red Sox vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Red Sox were chosen as favorites in 76 games last year and walked away with the win 40 times (52.6%) in those games.

Last season Boston came away with a win 37 times in 71 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents hit the over in 80 of their 159 games with a total last season.

The Rangers won 35.4% of the games last season they were the moneyline underdog (23-42).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer last year, Texas went 19-37 (33.9%).

The Rangers combined with their opponents to go over the total 76 times last season for a 76-76-4 record against the over/under.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Last season, Jarren Duran finished with a slugging percentage of .492, fueled by 83 extra-base hits.

Alex Bregman slashed .260/.315/.453 and finished with an OPS of .768.

Rafael Devers had 143 hits and an OBP of .354 last season.

Ceddanne Rafaela slashed .246/.274/.390 and finished with an OPS of .664.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien racked up a slugging percentage of .391 and a batting average of .237 last season.

Corey Seager had 132 hits and a .353 on-base percentage.

Wyatt Langford hit .253 with 25 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 51 walks a season ago.

Jake Burger hit .250 with 23 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 31 walks.

Red Sox vs Rangers Head to Head

3/28/2025: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 TEX (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/27/2025: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/14/2024: 9-7 TEX (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-7 TEX (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/13/2024: 9-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/12/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/4/2024: 7-2 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-2 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/3/2024: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2024: 11-6 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-6 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/20/2023: 15-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

15-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/19/2023: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

