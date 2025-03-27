Red Sox vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 27

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox versus the Texas Rangers is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Red Sox vs Rangers Game Info

Boston Red Sox (0-0) vs. Texas Rangers (0-0)

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and NESN

Red Sox vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-116) | TEX: (-102)

BOS: (-116) | TEX: (-102) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+138) | TEX: +1.5 (-166)

BOS: -1.5 (+138) | TEX: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Red Sox vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Red Sox will look to Garrett Crochet against the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi. In games Crochet pitched with a spread last season, his team was 14-17-0 ATS. Crochet and his team won 50% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 3-3. Last season when Eovaldi pitched his team finished 14-15-0 against the spread. Eovaldi and his team put together a 4-6 record in games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Red Sox vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (56%)

Red Sox vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Rangers, Boston is the favorite at -116, and Texas is -102 playing at home.

Red Sox vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Red Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rangers are +138 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are -166.

Red Sox versus Rangers on March 27 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Red Sox vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Red Sox were victorious in 40, or 52.6%, of the 76 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last year, Boston won 37 of 71 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents hit the over in 80 of their 159 games with a total last season.

The Rangers compiled a 23-42 record in games last season when they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35.4% of those games).

Texas went 19-37 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (33.9%).

The Rangers played in 156 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-76-4).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Last season, Jarren Duran finished with a slugging percentage of .492, fueled by 83 extra-base hits.

Alex Bregman slashed .260/.315/.453 and finished with an OPS of .768.

Rafael Devers had 143 hits and an OBP of .354 last season.

Ceddanne Rafaela slashed .246/.274/.390 and finished with an OPS of .664.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien had a slugging percentage of .391 and a batting average of .237 last season.

Corey Seager racked up 132 hits with a .353 OBP.

Wyatt Langford hit .253 with 25 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 51 walks a season ago.

Joc Pederson hit .275 with 17 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 55 walks.

