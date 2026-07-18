France vs England Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Prediction, Picks & Best Bets Today World Cup

⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 5PM ET · MBAPPÉ -140 (REG TIME ONLY) IS THE BOARD'S OUTRIGHT FAVORITE, STILL TIED WITH MESSI FOR THE GOLDEN BOOT AND MOTIVATED TO PULL AHEAD · KANE +120 IS ENGLAND'S CLEAR TOP OPTION, THOUGH GENUINE ROTATION RISK EXISTS GIVEN HIS HEAVY WORKLOAD · WATKINS +185 IS A LIVE VALUE PLAY IF KANE IS RESTED · NOTE: WILLIAM SALIBA STILL APPEARS ON SOME BOARDS AT +1300 DESPITE BEING RULED OUT WITH A BACK INJURY — DO NOT BET HIM

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇫🇷 France vs England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 · 5PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium · FOX Deschamps' final match in charge · Golden Boot race decided here for Mbappé 🥉 Bronze Final

⚠️ Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. William Saliba is confirmed out with a back injury despite appearing on some boards, and both squads are expected to rotate heavily given the dead-rubber nature of this fixture.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

Kylian Mbappé's -140 sits alone at the top of this board — the only outright favorite among either squad, and comfortably so. He's tied with Lionel Messi at 8 goals for the Golden Boot, and since Messi can't add to his tally before the award is decided, this is genuinely Mbappé's last chance to pull ahead outright. Harry Kane's +120 is England's clear top price, carrying the same individual incentive at 6 goals, though his heavy tournament workload creates real rotation uncertainty.

Behind those two, this board reflects a genuinely deep, rotated pool on both sides — Jean-Philippe Mateta (+135) and Marcus Thuram (+140) are live options for France if Mbappé's supporting cast shuffles, while Ollie Watkins (+185) offers real value for England specifically if Kane is rested. Ousmane Dembélé, the reigning Ballon d'Or winner, sits a bit further down at +165 given the expected rotation around him.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today 🇫🇷 France Scorers Mbappé holds the board's outright shortest price Kylian Mbappé ST · Captain Tied for Golden Boot lead, motivated to pull ahead · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK -140 Jean-Philippe Mateta FW Live rotation option up front +135 Marcus Thuram FW Rotation option, proven finisher +140 Ousmane Dembélé RW Reigning Ballon d'Or winner +165 Michael Olise CAM Tournament's most prolific creator +200 Bradley Barcola · Désiré Doué FW Tied, genuine rotation candidates +220 Rayan Cherki AM A common thread across predicted lineups +230 Maghnes Akliouche FW Fresh-legs rotation option +280 Adrien Rabiot CM Occasional shooter from midfield +480 Warren Zaïre-Emery CM · Fresh legs Underused this summer, deserves minutes +550 Théo Hernández · Manu Koné · N'Golo Kanté · Maxence Lacroix DEF/MID All confirmed or expected rotation starters +750 Malo Gusto · Dayot Upamecano · Lucas Digne DEF Set-piece and overlapping options +950 / +1000 / +1100 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England Scorers Kane is the clear top play, rotation risk aside Harry Kane ST · Captain England's clear top price, some rotation risk · ⭐ TOP ENGLAND PLAY +120 Ivan Toney ST Live rotation option up top +180 Ollie Watkins ST Genuine value if Kane is rested +185 Jude Bellingham AM Tied for England's team lead with 6 goals +240 Marcus Rashford FW Attacking rotation option +340 Anthony Gordon · Bukayo Saka · Noni Madueke FW Wide rotation options +370 / +380 / +400 Eberechi Eze · Morgan Rogers AM Attacking midfield rotation options +420 Declan Rice · Nico O'Reilly · Elliot Anderson MID/DEF Midfield and full-back rotation options +750 / +900 / +1000 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Board's Outright Favorite Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer Only outright favorite on the board -140 $14→$10 profit Tied with Messi at 8 goals for the Golden Boot, and since Messi's tournament is already finished, this is genuinely Mbappé's last chance to pull ahead outright. That kind of individual motivation, on top of already being the tournament's most dangerous finisher, makes him the clear anchor play here. Verdict · Confirmed -140, board's only outright favorite · 2 units A genuinely motivated finisher on Golden Boot business. ⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · England's Clear Top Option Harry Kane — Anytime Goalscorer Own Golden Boot incentive at 6 goals +120 $10→$22 Carries the same Golden Boot motivation as Mbappé at a considerably longer price, though his heavy tournament workload creates genuine rotation uncertainty. Confirm the lineup before locking this in. Verdict · Confirmed +120, England's clear top play if he starts · 1 unit Confirm the starting lineup first. ⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Kane-Rest Hedge Ollie Watkins — Anytime Goalscorer Genuine value if Kane sits +185 $10→$28.50 If England's medical staff decide Kane's workload demands a rest, Watkins is the direct beneficiary — a real hedge against the Kane rotation risk at a reasonable price. Verdict · Confirmed +185, live Kane-rest hedge · 1 unit Only makes sense if you're also fading Kane. ⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Genuine Rotation Value Jean-Philippe Mateta — Anytime Goalscorer Second-shortest price on the board +135 $10→$23.50 A proven finisher who's genuinely live to start given France's expected rotation up front — comfortably priced ahead of most of the rest of the squad. Verdict · Confirmed +135, strong value depth pick · 1 unit Confirm his starting role before betting.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · France vs England · Today 5PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Kylian Mbappé Board's only outright favorite · 2 units -140 ⭐⭐ Harry Kane Confirm the lineup first · 1 unit +120 ⭐ Ollie Watkins Kane-rest hedge · 1 unit +185 ⭐ Jean-Philippe Mateta Strong rotation value · 1 unit +135

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel Core Combo Kylian Mbappé Anytime (-140) + Jean-Philippe Mateta Anytime (+135) — as separate singles France's two most reliable finishing threats up top, given the expected rotation around Mbappé. Cross-Match Combo Kylian Mbappé Anytime (-140) + Harry Kane Anytime (+120) — as separate singles The two Golden Boot contenders, live together if this plays out as the BTTS Yes result the main odds currently favor. ⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting, especially Kane's status. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · France vs England Goalscorer Props · Today · Kickoff 5PM ET Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now Mbappé -140 · Kane +120 · Mateta +135

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Kylian Mbappe -140 · Harry Kane +120 · Jean-Philippe Mateta +135 · Marcus Thuram +140 · Ousmane Dembele +165 · Ivan Toney +180 · Ollie Watkins +185 · Michael Olise +200 · Bradley Barcola +220 · Desire Doue +220 · Rayan Cherki +230 · Jude Bellingham +240 · Maghnes Akliouche +280 · Marcus Rashford +340 · Anthony Gordon +370 · Bukayo Saka +380 · Noni Madueke +400 · Eberechi Eze +420 · Morgan Rogers +420 · Adrien Rabiot +480 · Warren Zaire-Emery +550 · William Saliba is confirmed OUT with a back injury despite appearing on some boards — do not bet him · Kane's starting status carries genuine rotation risk given his tournament workload · Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Stadium), Miami FL · Today, Saturday July 18, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER