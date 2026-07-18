France vs England Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Prediction, Picks & Best Bets Today World Cup

France vs England Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Today | World Cup 2026 Third-Place
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⚽ WORLD CUP 2026 · THIRD-PLACE PLAYOFF · ANYTIME GOALSCORER · TODAY
France vs England · Today, Saturday July 18 · Kickoff 5:00 PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami · FOX
France vs England: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks
Full goalscorer board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel
Mbappé -140 · Kane +120 · Mateta +135
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 5PM ET · MBAPPÉ -140 (REG TIME ONLY) IS THE BOARD'S OUTRIGHT FAVORITE, STILL TIED WITH MESSI FOR THE GOLDEN BOOT AND MOTIVATED TO PULL AHEAD · KANE +120 IS ENGLAND'S CLEAR TOP OPTION, THOUGH GENUINE ROTATION RISK EXISTS GIVEN HIS HEAVY WORKLOAD · WATKINS +185 IS A LIVE VALUE PLAY IF KANE IS RESTED · NOTE: WILLIAM SALIBA STILL APPEARS ON SOME BOARDS AT +1300 DESPITE BEING RULED OUT WITH A BACK INJURY — DO NOT BET HIM
Match Details · Kickoff Today
🇫🇷 France vs England 🏴 · 5PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium · FOX
Deschamps' final match in charge · Golden Boot race decided here for Mbappé
🥉 Bronze Final
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Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only
This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. William Saliba is confirmed out with a back injury despite appearing on some boards, and both squads are expected to rotate heavily given the dead-rubber nature of this fixture.
📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview
Kylian Mbappé's -140 sits alone at the top of this board — the only outright favorite among either squad, and comfortably so. He's tied with Lionel Messi at 8 goals for the Golden Boot, and since Messi can't add to his tally before the award is decided, this is genuinely Mbappé's last chance to pull ahead outright. Harry Kane's +120 is England's clear top price, carrying the same individual incentive at 6 goals, though his heavy tournament workload creates real rotation uncertainty.
Behind those two, this board reflects a genuinely deep, rotated pool on both sides — Jean-Philippe Mateta (+135) and Marcus Thuram (+140) are live options for France if Mbappé's supporting cast shuffles, while Ollie Watkins (+185) offers real value for England specifically if Kane is rested. Ousmane Dembélé, the reigning Ballon d'Or winner, sits a bit further down at +165 given the expected rotation around him.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today
🇫🇷 France ScorersMbappé holds the board's outright shortest price
Kylian Mbappé ST · Captain
Tied for Golden Boot lead, motivated to pull ahead · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK
Tied with Messi at 8 goals for the Golden Boot, and since Messi's tournament is already finished, this is genuinely Mbappé's last chance to pull ahead outright. That kind of individual motivation, on top of already being the tournament's most dangerous finisher, makes him the clear anchor play here.
Verdict · Confirmed -140, board's only outright favorite · 2 units
A genuinely motivated finisher on Golden Boot business.
A proven finisher who's genuinely live to start given France's expected rotation up front — comfortably priced ahead of most of the rest of the squad.
Verdict · Confirmed +135, strong value depth pick · 1 unit
Confirm his starting role before betting.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · France vs England · Today 5PM ET
⭐⭐⭐ Kylian Mbappé
Board's only outright favorite · 2 units
-140
⭐⭐ Harry Kane
Confirm the lineup first · 1 unit
+120
⭐ Ollie Watkins
Kane-rest hedge · 1 unit
+185
⭐ Jean-Philippe Mateta
Strong rotation value · 1 unit
+135
🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel
Core Combo
Kylian Mbappé Anytime (-140) + Jean-Philippe Mateta Anytime (+135) — as separate singles
France's two most reliable finishing threats up top, given the expected rotation around Mbappé.
Cross-Match Combo
Kylian Mbappé Anytime (-140) + Harry Kane Anytime (+120) — as separate singles
The two Golden Boot contenders, live together if this plays out as the BTTS Yes result the main odds currently favor.
⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting, especially Kane's status. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Kylian Mbappe -140 · Harry Kane +120 · Jean-Philippe Mateta +135 · Marcus Thuram +140 · Ousmane Dembele +165 · Ivan Toney +180 · Ollie Watkins +185 · Michael Olise +200 · Bradley Barcola +220 · Desire Doue +220 · Rayan Cherki +230 · Jude Bellingham +240 · Maghnes Akliouche +280 · Marcus Rashford +340 · Anthony Gordon +370 · Bukayo Saka +380 · Noni Madueke +400 · Eberechi Eze +420 · Morgan Rogers +420 · Adrien Rabiot +480 · Warren Zaire-Emery +550 · William Saliba is confirmed OUT with a back injury despite appearing on some boards — do not bet him · Kane's starting status carries genuine rotation risk given his tournament workload · Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Stadium), Miami FL · Today, Saturday July 18, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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