Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 25

In MLB action on Sunday, the Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Red Sox vs Orioles Game Info

Boston Red Sox (27-26) vs. Baltimore Orioles (16-34)

Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Sunday, May 25, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: MLB Network, NESN, and MASN

Red Sox vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-130) | BAL: (+110)

BOS: (-130) | BAL: (+110) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+150) | BAL: +1.5 (-182)

BOS: -1.5 (+150) | BAL: +1.5 (-182) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Red Sox) - 4-1, 4.00 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 3-5, 5.50 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Walker Buehler (4-1, 4.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Dean Kremer (3-5, 5.50 ERA). When Buehler starts, his team is 5-2-0 against the spread this season. Buehler has started four games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Orioles have a 3-7-0 record against the spread in Kremer's starts. The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog in five of Kremer's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those matchups.

Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (51.3%)

Red Sox vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -130 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Orioles Spread

The Red Sox are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Orioles. The Red Sox are +150 to cover the spread, while the Orioles are -182.

The over/under for Red Sox-Orioles on May 25 is 9.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Red Sox vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 19 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Boston has come away with a win eight times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 26 of their 53 opportunities.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 28-25-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have gone 7-14 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

Baltimore has played seven times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, and fell in each game.

The Orioles have played in 50 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-22-2).

The Orioles have covered only 30% of their games this season, going 15-35-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 60 hits and an OBP of .419, both of which rank first among Boston hitters this season. He has a .303 batting average and a slugging percentage of .561.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is ninth in slugging.

Devers will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with a double, three home runs, five walks and 10 RBIs.

Jarren Duran has hit four homers this season while driving in 33 runs. He's batting .272 this season and slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is 56th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging in MLB.

Duran has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu has 44 hits this season and has a slash line of .259/.347/.518.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .230 with a .286 OBP and 19 RBI for Boston this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins is hitting .225 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 134th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Ryan O'Hearn has 45 hits with a .409 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .317 while slugging .507.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him ninth, his on-base percentage is sixth, and he is 27th in slugging.

Adley Rutschman is hitting .212 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.

Gunnar Henderson leads his team with a .466 slugging percentage.

Red Sox vs Orioles Head to Head

5/24/2025: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/23/2025: 19-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

19-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/3/2025: 8-4 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-4 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/2/2025: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/31/2025: 8-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/11/2024: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/10/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/9/2024: 12-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/18/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/16/2024: 12-10 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

