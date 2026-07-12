Red Sox vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Mets.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Mets Game Info

Boston Red Sox (45-48) vs. New York Mets (40-56)

Date: Sunday, July 12, 2026

Sunday, July 12, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: WPIX and NESN

Red Sox vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-116) | NYM: (-102)

BOS: (-116) | NYM: (-102) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-178)

BOS: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Red Sox vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle (Red Sox) - 5-6, 3.14 ERA vs TBA (Mets)

The Red Sox will give the ball to Payton Tolle (5-6), while the Mets' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. When Tolle starts, his team is 4-10-0 against the spread this season. When Tolle starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-4.

Red Sox vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (56.7%)

Red Sox vs Mets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. Mets reveal Boston as the favorite (-116) and New York as the underdog (-102) despite being the home team.

Red Sox vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the spread (-178 to cover), and Boston is +146 to cover the runline.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Red Sox-Mets contest on July 12, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Mets Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 57 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (45.6%) in those games.

This year Boston has won 24 of 54 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 41 of their 92 opportunities.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 43-49-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have won 22.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (7-24).

New York has gone 6-17 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (26.1%).

The Mets have played in 93 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-44-6).

The Mets have put together a 40-53-0 record ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu is batting .264 with 20 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 39 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .335 while slugging .433.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 61st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 67th in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela has an OPS of .766, fueled by an OBP of .330 and a team-best slugging percentage of .436 this season. He's batting .282.

He is 31st in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging among qualified batters.

Rafaela has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Caleb Durbin is batting .230 with a .396 slugging percentage and 39 RBI this year.

Durbin has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Jarren Duran is batting .193 with a .259 OBP and 44 RBI for Boston this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has totaled 80 hits with a .410 on-base percentage, leading the Mets in both statistics. He's batting .294 and slugging .570.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is second and he is fourth in slugging.

Carson Benge has 12 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks while batting .266. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette has put up a team-best .377 slugging percentage.

A.J. Ewing is batting .276 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Red Sox vs Mets Head to Head

7/11/2026: 4-0 BOS (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-0 BOS (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/21/2025: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/20/2025: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 BOS (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/19/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/4/2024: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/3/2024: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/2/2024: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/23/2023: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/22/2023: 8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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