Red Sox vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

The Boston Red Sox are among the MLB teams playing on Monday, up against the Cleveland Guardians.

Red Sox vs Guardians Game Info

Boston Red Sox (9-7) vs. Cleveland Guardians (10-5)

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024

Monday, April 15, 2024 Time: 11:10 AM ET

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Coverage: BSGL

Red Sox vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-134) | CLE: (+116)

BOS: (-134) | CLE: (+116) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+146) | CLE: +1.5 (-176)

BOS: -1.5 (+146) | CLE: +1.5 (-176) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kutter Crawford (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.57 ERA vs Xzavion Curry (Guardians) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Kutter Crawford and the Guardians will counter with Xzavion Curry. Crawford and his team are 2-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Crawford's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Last season when Curry pitched his team finished 3-5-0 against the spread. Curry and his team fell in each of the four games he pitched a season ago when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (56.6%)

Red Sox vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -134 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at +1.5 on the runline against the Red Sox. The Guardians are -176 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are +146.

The Red Sox-Guardians game on April 15 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Red Sox vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in six of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Boston has not lost in three games this year when favored by -134 or better on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of their 16 opportunities.

In 16 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 8-8-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have compiled a 5-1 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 83.3% of those games).

Cleveland has won all three games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 15 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-5-1).

The Guardians have a 10-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Tyler O'Neill has 14 hits and an OBP of .448, both of which rank first among Boston hitters this season. He has a .304 batting average and a slugging percentage of .761.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is second in slugging.

Triston Casas is hitting .259 with two doubles, four home runs and nine walks, while slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 87th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Casas enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, three home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Jarren Duran leads Boston in slugging percentage (.394) powered by four extra-base hits.

Masataka Yoshida is batting .255 with a .328 OBP and eight RBI for Boston this season.

Yoshida enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Guardians Player Leaders

Josh Naylor has accumulated a team-high OBP (.443), while leading the Guardians in hits (17). He's batting .347 and slugging.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 13th, his on-base percentage is 12th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Jose Ramirez is hitting .246 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and a walk. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .257.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 98th in batting average, 170th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan has put up a slugging percentage of .485, a team-high for the Guardians.

Andres Gimenez has five doubles, a triple and three walks while hitting .293.

