Red Sox vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox will face the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action on Saturday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Red Sox vs Cardinals Game Info

Boston Red Sox (4-9) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (8-5)

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Saturday, April 11, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FOX

Red Sox vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-136) | STL: (+116)

BOS: (-136) | STL: (+116) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+125) | STL: +1.5 (-150)

BOS: -1.5 (+125) | STL: +1.5 (-150) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Red Sox vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Red Sox) - 0-1, 8.64 ERA vs Kyle Leahy (Cardinals) - 1-1, 5.40 ERA

The probable pitchers are Ranger Suarez (0-1) for the Red Sox and Kyle Leahy (1-1) for the Cardinals. Suarez has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Suarez's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Leahy has started two games with set spreads, and the Cardinals went 1-1-0. The Cardinals were the moneyline underdog for two Leahy starts this season -- they split the games.

Red Sox vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (50.2%)

Red Sox vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Cardinals moneyline has Boston as a -136 favorite, while St. Louis is a +116 underdog at home.

Red Sox vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are hosting the Red Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cardinals are +125 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are -150.

The over/under for Red Sox-Cardinals on April 11 is 7.5. The over is +104, and the under is -128.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in four, or 36.4%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Boston has won three of eight games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in six of their 13 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 3-10-0 against the spread in their 13 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have won 63.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (7-4).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, St. Louis has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total six times this season for a 6-6-1 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals are 7-6-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston with 20 hits and an OBP of .415, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .686. He's batting .392.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Abreu will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, a triple, a walk and three RBIs.

Willson Contreras has a double, two home runs and 11 walks. He's batting .227 and slugging .386 with an on-base percentage of .404.

He ranks 99th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Ceddanne Rafaela has collected 12 base hits, an OBP of .375 and a slugging percentage of .432 this season.

Rafaela takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .321 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Masataka Yoshida has been key for Boston with five hits, an OBP of .500 plus a slugging percentage of .368.

Yoshida has safely hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .357 with two doubles, three walks and three RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has racked up a slugging percentage of .667 and has 15 hits, both team-high marks for the Cardinals. He's batting .313 and with an on-base percentage of .377.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 27th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Walker takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .289 with four home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Alec Burleson is hitting .245 with two doubles, a home run and 10 walks. He's slugging .347 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 79th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .229 with a double, a home run and 10 walks.

Ivan Herrera leads his team with a .393 OBP.

Red Sox vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/10/2026: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/6/2025: 18-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

18-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/6/2025: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/4/2025: 13-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

13-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/19/2024: 11-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/18/2024: 7-2 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/17/2024: 10-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/14/2023: 9-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/13/2023: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/12/2023: 8-6 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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