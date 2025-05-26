Red Sox vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26

Odds updated as of 8:15 p.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Boston Red Sox facing the Milwaukee Brewers.

MLB action on Monday includes the Boston Red Sox facing the Milwaukee Brewers.

Red Sox vs Brewers Game Info

Boston Red Sox (27-28) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (26-28)

Date: Monday, May 26, 2025

Monday, May 26, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: MLB Network, FDSWI, and NESN

Red Sox vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-156) | MIL: (+132)

BOS: (-156) | MIL: (+132) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+114) | MIL: +1.5 (-137)

BOS: -1.5 (+114) | MIL: +1.5 (-137) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Red Sox vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 4-3, 1.98 ERA vs Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 2-4, 3.23 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Garrett Crochet (4-3) to the mound, while Chad Patrick (2-4) will answer the bell for the Brewers. Crochet's team is 5-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Crochet's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-5. The Brewers have a 4-5-0 ATS record in Patrick's nine starts with a set spread. The Brewers were the moneyline underdog for three Patrick starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Red Sox vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (54%)

Red Sox vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is a +132 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -156 favorite on the road.

Red Sox vs Brewers Spread

The Red Sox are at the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+114 to cover) on the runline. Milwaukee is -137 to cover.

Red Sox versus Brewers on May 26 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

Red Sox vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 19 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Boston has a record of 4-6 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -156 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 26 of their 55 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 28-27-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have won five of the 24 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (20.8%).

Milwaukee has not won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer in four chances.

The Brewers have played in 53 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-30-1).

The Brewers have covered 52.8% of their games this season, going 28-25-0 ATS.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 60 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .406. He has a .291 batting average and a slugging percentage of .539.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 24th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Jarren Duran has an OPS of .762, fueled by an OBP of .328 and a team-best slugging percentage of .433 this season. He's batting .279.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 42nd, his on-base percentage 80th, and his slugging percentage 68th.

Wilyer Abreu has 45 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.342/.506.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .220 with a .275 OBP and 19 RBI for Boston this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has six doubles, five home runs and 32 walks while hitting .247. He's slugging .365 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 95th, his on-base percentage is 42nd, and he is 125th in slugging.

Jackson Chourio's .412 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .246 with an on-base percentage of .273.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 98th, his on-base percentage is 149th, and he is 89th in slugging.

Brice Turang is batting .269 with five doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.

Sal Frelick is hitting .277 with five doubles, three triples, three home runs and 17 walks.

