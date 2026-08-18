MLB Player Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Check out the top MLB home run picks for today.

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Cardinals vs. Reds, 6:41 p.m. ET

Andrew Abbott - Strikeouts Andrew Abbott Under Aug 18 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Andrew Abbott to go under 4.5 strikeouts is my favorite K prop for today.

The St. Louis Cardinals are a tough matchup for strikeouts. On the season, St. Louis owns the fourth-lowest K rate (20.4%), and their strikeout rate is right in line with that over the last 30 days (20.5%).

Abbott isn’t missing a lot of bats this season (17.6% strikeout rate), and he just hasn’t been good in general as he’s struggled to a 5.06 SIERA and 4.75 expected ERA. He’s gone over 4.5 punchouts only once over his last six starts, and one of those outings was a four-K game against the Red Birds.

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox, 7:11 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Jarren Duran -105 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Boston Red Sox blew up last night for 11 runs in a convincing win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. I think they can have another big night at the plate today versus Merrill Kelly.

Kelly’s numbers have fallen off a cliff this season, with the veteran RHP posting a 5.19 SIERA and 15.1% strikeout rate. Across his last three starts, he’s had outings of allowing five and six earned runs, and he’s been tagged for a 42.4% hard-hit rate in the second half.

Jarren Duran is also having a down year, but recommending Duran in this market is about two things — Boston’s high-upside offense and the fact Kelly is right-handed. Duran has a 41.5% hard-hit rate against righties, and with Boston in a good spot, he should have some run-scoring and RBI chances.

On top of that, Arizona’s bullpen owns the ninth-worst xFIP over the last 14 days.

Dodgers vs. Rockies, 8:41 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Hunter Goodman -165 View more odds in Sportsbook

Last night, the Los Angeles Dodgers took out some frustrations on the Colorado Rockies, and while that very well could happen again today, I’m into Hunter Goodman for this Coors date with Eric Lauer.

Lauer wasn’t doing well with the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this year, and he hasn’t been any better since coming to LA, recording a 5.01 SIERA and 14.6% strikeout rate. He’s giving up a 50.8% fly-ball rate in his Dodgers tenure, and that’s probably not going to go well in Coors.

Goodman has mashed his way to a .364 wOBA and 34 dingers. He’s produced a 42.1% hard-hit rate versus southpaws and has a 58.7% fly-ball rate in the second half.

Assuming Goodman is in the lineup today after being a late scratch on Monday, I am intrigued by these odds on him to notch two-plus H/R/RBI.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.