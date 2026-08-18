NRFI Today: 3 NRFI Picks, Predictions, Best Bets for Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Blue Jays vs. Rays NRFI (-130)

Tigers vs. Pirates NRFI (-125)

Mariners vs. Brewers NRFI (-125)

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

Check out the top MLB home run picks for today.

NRFI Bets Today: No Run First Inning Picks

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 18 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

José Soriano and Nick Martinez make this one of the stronger starting-pitching combinations on Tuesday's slate.

Soriano enters with a 3.16 ERA and 134 strikeouts. His ability to miss bats (24.2% K rate) while generating weak contact gives him multiple ways to navigate the top of the Tampa Bay Rays‘ lineup without allowing a run.

Martinez has been even better from a run-prevention standpoint, carrying a 2.74 ERA into the matchup. He isn't an overpowering strikeout pitcher, but his command has helped him consistently limit traffic.

With two starters carrying ERAs close to or below 3.00, this is my favorite NRFI matchup of the day.

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 18 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Keider Montero's overall numbers are good, but his performance early in games makes this matchup especially appealing.

Montero owns a 3.22 ERA this season, and he has been particularly difficult to hit the first time through the batting order. Opponents have hit only .166 against him during their first trip through the lineup while Montero has produced a 0.80 WHIP in the split.

The Pittsburgh Pirates counter with Braxton Ashcraft, who enters with a 3.88 ERA and 155 strikeouts. His 27.0% K rate gives him an important weapon against the most dangerous hitters at the top of the Detroit Tigers‘ order.

PNC Park also gives the pitchers a more forgiving environment than several other parks on Tuesday's schedule.

The combination of Montero's early-game effectiveness and Ashcraft's swing-and-miss ability makes this a quality NRFI bet.

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 18 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Bryce Miller and Kyle Harrison both enter Tuesday with ERAs in the mid-3.00s, making the Seattle Mariners-Milwaukee Brewers matchup another attractive NRFI spot.

Miller owns a 3.39 ERA while Harrison enters at 3.47 with 114 strikeouts.

Harrison's home performance has been particularly impressive. He has been much tougher to score against at American Family Field, giving up a .231 wOBA in the split, and his strikeout stuff gives him the tools to survive the first inning when facing the heart of Seattle's order.

Miller has also done a good job limiting overall run production this season, and with a 12.4% swinging-strike rate, he’s got the ability to miss bats, too.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.