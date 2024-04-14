Red Sox vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels.

Red Sox vs Angels Game Info

Boston Red Sox (8-7) vs. Los Angeles Angels (7-7)

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Time: 1:35 PM ET

Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Coverage: BSW

Red Sox vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-130) | LAA: (+110)

BOS: (-130) | LAA: (+110) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-178)

BOS: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Red Sox vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 1-1, 4.11 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (1-1) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (2-0) will answer the bell for the Angels. Bello and his team have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Bello's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Anderson has started two games with set spreads, and the Angels covered in both chances. The Angels were the underdog on the moneyline for two Anderson starts this season -- they won both.

Red Sox vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (59.5%)

Red Sox vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -130 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at the Red Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +146 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are -178.

The Red Sox-Angels contest on April 14 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Red Sox vs Angels Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in five of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Boston has been a -130 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every time.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in seven of their 15 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 8-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 11 total times this season. They've finished 5-6 in those games.

Los Angeles is 3-2 (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Angels have played in 14 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total seven times (7-7-0).

The Angels have a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Tyler O'Neill has 12 hits and an OBP of .426, both of which rank first among Boston hitters this season. He has a .279 batting average and a slugging percentage of .698.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Jarren Duran has hit one homers this season while driving in seven runs. He's batting .317 this season and slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 31st, his on-base percentage 61st, and his slugging percentage 89th.

Triston Casas is batting .250 with a .446 slugging percentage and seven RBI this year.

Rafael Devers is batting .184 with a .326 OBP and three RBI for Boston this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has accumulated a slugging percentage of .603, a team-high for the Angels. He's batting .310 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage is 91st, and he is 17th in slugging.

Ward takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with a double, three home runs, two walks and 11 RBI.

Mike Trout has 15 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .283 while slugging .679 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He is 62nd in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Logan O'Hoppe a has .447 on-base percentage to pace the Angels.

Jo Adell is batting .250 with a triple, a home run and a walk.

Red Sox vs Angels Head to Head

4/13/2024: 7-2 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/12/2024: 7-0 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-0 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/7/2024: 12-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/6/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/5/2024: 8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/5/2022: 8-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/4/2022: 10-5 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-5 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/15/2023: 9-7 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-7 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/14/2023: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/3/2022: 4-0 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

