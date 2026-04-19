RBC Heritage Odds: Who Are the Favorites Heading Into the Final Round?

RBC Heritage Betting Odds at a Glance

Matt Fitzpatrick -135

Scottie Scheffler +240

Si Woo Kim +1800

Sepp Straka +2000

The RBC Heritage is on to Sunday's final round.

What do the odds look like as we enter the fourth round?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

RBC Heritage Odds Fourth Round: Golf Odds

Full RBC Heritage odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Matt Fitzpatrick -135 Scottie Scheffler +240 Si Woo Kim +1800 Sepp Straka +2000 Brian Harman +2200 Ludvig Åberg +3000 Patrick Cantlay +3300 View Full Table ChevronDown

Golf Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

Why are golf odds so much higher than other sports?

Golf is unique because you're betting against a field of 70–156 players, not just one opponent. Even the world's best golfer wins a tournament only roughly 10–20% of the time. That uncertainty is reflected in the odds — the favorite to win a major might be listed at +600 or higher.

What is an outright (tournament winner) bet?

An outright bet is simply picking who will win the tournament. You choose a player before the event starts, and if they lift the trophy, you win.

What is a top 5, top 10, or top 20 finish bet?

Instead of picking the outright winner, these bets let you back a player to finish within a certain range on the leaderboard. If multiple players are tied for a spot -- say, three players tie for 20th -- dead heat grading comes into play. Here's how FanDuel handles dead heat grading.

What is a make/miss cut bet?

Most professional tournaments have a cut after 36 holes, and only the top portion of the field advances to the weekend. A make/miss cut bet is simply wagering on whether a specific player will make it past that line or not.

What is a round leader bet?

This is a wager on which player will have the lowest score in a specific round — for example, Thursday's opening round. It's a short-term bet that resets each day, so you don't need your player to sustain elite performance all week. Round leaders can also be bet for 36 holes (halfway leader) or 54 holes (54-hole leader).

What is a first round leader bet?

A first round leader (FRL) bet is one of the most popular day-specific golf wagers. You're picking who shoots the lowest score on Thursday. Because the field is large and pairings vary, there's plenty of variance — and odds are often long even for strong players.

What is a golfer matchup bet?

A matchup bet lets you pit two or three golfers against each other, regardless of the rest of the field. You simply bet on who will have the better score over a round, two rounds, or the full tournament.

What is a 3-ball bet?

A 3-ball bet is similar to a matchup, but it involves three golfers who are paired together in the same group during a specific round. You pick which of the three will shoot the lowest score that day. Because they're all playing the same course conditions at the same time, it removes some of the variance you'd get with broader tournament bets.

How do I use strokes gained stats to evaluate matchup bets?

Strokes gained is an advanced stat that measures how a player performs relative to the field average across different parts of the game — off the tee, approach, around the green, and putting. When evaluating a matchup bet, look at how each player ranks in the strokes gained categories most relevant to the course. For example, a tight, tree-lined layout rewards accuracy off the tee, so a player gaining strokes in that area may have an edge.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.