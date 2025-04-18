Rays vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the New York Yankees.

Rays vs Yankees Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (8-11) vs. New York Yankees (12-7)

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Friday, April 18, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and YES

Rays vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-110) | NYY: (-106)

TB: (-110) | NYY: (-106) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-184) | NYY: -1.5 (+152)

TB: +1.5 (-184) | NYY: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Rays vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 1-0, 0.60 ERA vs Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 1-3, 5.48 ERA

The Rays will give the ball to Drew Rasmussen (1-0, 0.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Carlos Rodon (1-3, 5.48 ERA). Rasmussen and his team have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Rasmussen's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. The Yankees are 1-3-0 ATS in Rodon's four starts with a set spread. The Yankees have not been a moneyline underdog when Rodon starts this season.

Rays vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (51%)

Rays vs Yankees Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Yankees, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -110, and New York is -106 playing on the road.

Rays vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Yankees are +152 to cover, while the Rays are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rays vs Yankees Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Rays-Yankees on April 18, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with seven wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious seven times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of their 19 opportunities.

The Rays are 6-13-0 against the spread in their 19 games that had a posted line this season.

The Yankees have been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and they lost both games.

New York has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Yankees have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 19 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-7-2).

The Yankees have put together a 10-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.6% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay with 20 hits and an OBP of .443, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .679. He's batting .377.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is fourth in slugging.

Kameron Misner is hitting .400 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks, while slugging .733 with an on-base percentage of .442.

Misner brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .471 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Junior Caminero has collected 19 base hits, an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .545 this season.

Caminero heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Jake Mangum is batting .345 with a .379 OBP and five RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Mangum has safely hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has put up an on-base percentage of .512, a slugging percentage of .771, and has 28 hits, all club-highs for the Yankees (while batting .400).

He is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Judge hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .485 with two doubles, a home run, nine walks and five RBI.

Ben Rice has three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .317. He's slugging .650 with an on-base percentage of .414.

Including all qualified players, he is 16th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Anthony Volpe is batting .209 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Paul Goldschmidt has five doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .352.

Rays vs Yankees Head to Head

4/17/2025: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/22/2024: 9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/21/2024: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/20/2024: 9-1 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-1 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/19/2024: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/11/2024: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/10/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/9/2024: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/12/2024: 10-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/11/2024: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

