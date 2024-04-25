Rays vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago White Sox.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs White Sox Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (13-13) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-22)

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Friday, April 26, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: Apple TV+

Rays vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-240) | CHW: (+194)

TB: (-240) | CHW: (+194) Spread: TB: -1.5 (-137) | CHW: +1.5 (+114)

TB: -1.5 (-137) | CHW: +1.5 (+114) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rays vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin (Rays) - 1-2, 3.68 ERA vs Chris Flexen (White Sox) - 0-3, 6.41 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (1-2, 3.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Chris Flexen (0-3, 6.41 ERA). Eflin's team is 2-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Eflin's team has a record of 1-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. In each of Flexen's three starts that had a set spread, the White Sox failed to cover. The White Sox were named the moneyline underdog for three Flexen starts this season -- they lost every game.

Rays vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (69.3%)

Rays vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +194 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -240 favorite despite being on the road.

Rays vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rays. The White Sox are +114 to cover the spread, and the Rays are -137.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Rays-White Sox on April 26, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Rays vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rays have been victorious in nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -240.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 15 of 26 chances this season.

The Rays are 11-15-0 against the spread in their 26 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have gone 3-22 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 12% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +194 or longer, Chicago has a record of 1-6 (14.3%).

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times this season for an 11-13-1 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have a 9-16-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 36% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.366) and total hits (25) this season. He's batting .284 batting average while slugging .523.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Paredes hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Amed Rosario leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.494) thanks to eight extra-base hits. He's batting .341 with an on-base percentage of .349.

His batting average ranks ninth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 58th, and his slugging percentage 35th.

Jose Caballero has 22 hits this season and has a slash line of .272/.302/.432.

Yandy Diaz has one home run, 11 RBI and a batting average of .236 this season.

Diaz brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a walk and an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Gavin Sheets has racked up an on-base percentage of .361, a slugging percentage of .464, and has 17 hits, all club-bests for the White Sox (while batting .246).

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Korey Lee is hitting .279 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Eloy Jimenez has two home runs and five walks while batting .200.

Nicky Lopez is batting .203 with eight walks.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!