Rays vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

The Tampa Bay Rays are among the MLB teams in action on Tuesday, versus the Kansas City Royals.

Rays vs Royals Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (14-14) vs. Kansas City Royals (14-15)

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSKC

Rays vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-156) | KC: (+132)

TB: (-156) | KC: (+132) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+132) | KC: +1.5 (-160)

TB: -1.5 (+132) | KC: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Rays vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Rays) - 2-1, 5.08 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 2-3, 3.90 ERA

The probable pitchers are Taj Bradley (2-1) for the Rays and Michael Lorenzen (2-3) for the Royals. Bradley and his team have a record of 3-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Bradley's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Royals have a 2-3-0 record against the spread in Lorenzen's starts. The Royals were the underdog on the moneyline for three Lorenzen starts this season -- they lost each time.

Rays vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (50.4%)

Rays vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Rays, Kansas City is the underdog at +132, and Tampa Bay is -156 playing at home.

Rays vs Royals Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Royals. The Rays are +132 to cover, and the Royals are -160.

Rays vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Rays-Royals on April 29, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Rays vs Royals Betting Trends

The Rays have won in nine, or 56.2%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious four times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of their 28 opportunities.

The Rays have an against the spread mark of 13-15-0 in 28 games with a line this season.

The Royals have won five of the 16 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (31.2%).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

In the 29 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-18-1).

The Royals are 13-16-0 ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.412) and total hits (25) this season. He's batting .309 batting average while slugging .556.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 11th in slugging.

Yandy (Fernandez) Diaz has hit three homers this season while driving in 13 runs. He's batting .241 this season and slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .280.

He is 91st in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging in the major leagues.

Junior Caminero is batting .248 with a .438 slugging percentage and 12 RBI this year.

Caminero enters this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .217 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Kameron Misner has three home runs, 11 RBI and a batting average of .315 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up a team-best OBP (.381) and slugging percentage (.477), and paces the Royals in hits (35, while batting .315).

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 15th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Witt hopes to build on a 19-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .325 with five doubles, three walks and three RBI.

Maikel Garcia has seven doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .274. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 47th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Salvador Perez has nine doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .224.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .181 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.

