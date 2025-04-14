Rays vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays are among the MLB squads busy on Monday, versus the Boston Red Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Red Sox Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (7-8) vs. Boston Red Sox (8-9)

Date: Monday, April 14, 2025

Monday, April 14, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and NESN

Rays vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-126) | BOS: (+108)

TB: (-126) | BOS: (+108) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+155) | BOS: +1.5 (-188)

TB: -1.5 (+155) | BOS: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Rays vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Rays) - 1-0, 1.38 ERA vs Tanner Houck (Red Sox) - 0-1, 4.41 ERA

The Rays will look to Shane Baz (1-0) versus the Red Sox and Tanner Houck (0-1). Baz has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Baz's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Red Sox have a 1-2-0 record against the spread in Houck's starts. The Red Sox were named the moneyline underdog for one Houck start this season -- they won.

Rays vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (53.8%)

Rays vs Red Sox Moneyline

The Rays vs Red Sox moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -126 favorite, while Boston is a +108 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-188 to cover), and Tampa Bay is +155 to cover the runline.

Rays versus Red Sox on April 14 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Rays vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Rays have won in six, or 54.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Tampa Bay has won six of nine games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in six of their 15 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays have posted a record of 5-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have compiled a 1-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

Boston has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Red Sox have played in 17 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total five times (5-10-2).

The Red Sox have put together an 8-9-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.1% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Jonathan Aranda has an OPS of 1.177, fueled by an OBP of .467 and a team-best slugging percentage of .711 this season. He has a .395 batting average.

Aranda has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Junior Caminero has 14 hits and an OBP of .315, both of which lead the Rays this season. He's batting .280 and slugging .500.

He is 53rd in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging in the majors.

Caminero has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Kameron Misner has 13 hits this season and has a slash line of .361/.400/.611.

Misner enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .357 with a double, a triple, two walks and two RBI.

Yandy Diaz is batting .210 with a .242 OBP and three RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Diaz takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has put up an on-base percentage of .468 and has 17 hits, both team-high marks for the Red Sox. He's batting .340 and slugging .600.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 10th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 13th in slugging.

Alex Bregman's .464 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .290 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualifying players, he is 46th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Kristian Campbell is hitting .309 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Trevor Story is slugging .477 to pace his team.

