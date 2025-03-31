Rays vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 2:14 p.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays are playing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Rays vs Pirates Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (2-1) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (1-3)

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and SportsNet PT

Rays vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-196) | PIT: (+164)

TB: (-196) | PIT: (+164) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+108) | PIT: +1.5 (-130)

TB: -1.5 (+108) | PIT: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Rays vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Rays will look to Drew Rasmussen against the Pirates and Carmen Mlodzinski. Rasmussen and his team were 1-3-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Rasmussen did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. Last season when Mlodzinski pitched his team went 3-1-0 against the spread. Mlodzinski's team went 1-1 in games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Rays vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (56.7%)

Prediction: Rays win (56.7%)

Rays vs Pirates Moneyline

The Rays vs Pirates moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -196 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +164 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Pirates Spread

The Rays are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Pirates. The Rays are +108 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -130.

Rays vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Rays-Pirates on March 31, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Rays vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Rays came away with 34 wins in the 64 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last season Tampa Bay came away with a win one time in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -196 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents hit the over in 67 of their 160 games with a total last season.

The Pirates finished 38-55 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 40.9% of those games).

Pittsburgh went 2-10 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +164 or longer (16.7%).

The Pirates played in 158 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-81-3).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz had 158 base hits and an OBP of .341 to go with a slugging percentage of .414 last season.

Brandon Lowe slashed .244/.311/.473 and finished with an OPS of .783.

Christopher Morel ended his last campaign with 105 hits, an OBP of .288, plus a slugging percentage of .346.

Jose Caballero slashed .227/.283/.347 and finished with an OPS of .630.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds accumulated an on-base percentage of .344 and a slugging percentage of .447 a season ago.

Oneil Cruz notched 140 hits while batting .259.

Andrew McCutchen hit .232 with 18 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 58 walks a season ago.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit .269 with 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks.

