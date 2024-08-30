Rays vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 30

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the San Diego Padres.

Rays vs Padres Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (66-67) vs. San Diego Padres (76-60)

Date: Friday, August 30, 2024

Friday, August 30, 2024 Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

6:50 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Apple TV+

Rays vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-130) | SD: (+110)

TB: (-130) | SD: (+110) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+172) | SD: +1.5 (-210)

TB: -1.5 (+172) | SD: +1.5 (-210) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rays vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Rays) - 6-8, 3.77 ERA vs Martín Pérez (Padres) - 3-5, 4.60 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Taj Bradley (6-8, 3.77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Martin Perez (3-5, 4.60 ERA). When Bradley starts, his team is 10-9-0 against the spread this season. Bradley's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-3. When Perez starts, the Padres have gone 10-10-0 against the spread. The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Pérez's starts this season, and they went 5-5 in those matchups.

Rays vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (53.4%)

Rays vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -130 favorite at home.

Rays vs Padres Spread

The Rays are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rays are +172 to cover the runline, with the Padres being -210.

Rays vs Padres Over/Under

Rays versus Padres on August 30 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Rays vs Padres Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 30 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Tampa Bay has won 21 of 35 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 60 of their 133 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 133 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 68-65-0 against the spread.

The Padres have put together a 28-22 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 56% of those games).

San Diego is 10-13 (winning 43.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Padres have played in 134 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-60-2).

The Padres have gone 67-67-0 ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.328), slugging percentage (.397) and total hits (134) this season. He has a .273 batting average.

He is 35th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Christopher Morel is hitting .194 with nine doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 56 walks. He's slugging .357 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Among all qualified, he ranks 137th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe is batting .241 with a .480 slugging percentage and 48 RBI this year.

Jose Caballero has nine home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .227 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar has accumulated an on-base percentage of .379, a team-best for the Padres. He's batting .282 and slugging .464.

He is 23rd in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Jackson Merrill has collected 135 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .291 while slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 14th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Manny Machado is batting .271 with 26 doubles, 22 home runs and 38 walks.

Luis Arraez is slugging .383 to pace his team.

