Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17

The Arizona Diamondbacks are among the MLB teams playing on Saturday, versus the Colorado Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (24-21) vs. Colorado Rockies (7-37)

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Saturday, May 17, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and COLR

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-350) | COL: (+280)

ARI: (-350) | COL: (+280) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-170) | COL: +1.5 (+140)

ARI: -1.5 (-170) | COL: +1.5 (+140) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 3-5, 4.59 ERA vs German Marquez (Rockies) - 1-6, 8.27 ERA

The probable pitchers are Zac Gallen (3-5) for the Diamondbacks and German Marquez (1-6) for the Rockies. When Gallen starts, his team is 4-5-0 against the spread this season. When Gallen starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. The Rockies have a 2-6-0 ATS record in Marquez's eight starts that had a set spread. The Rockies are 1-6 in Marquez's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (77%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Rockies, Arizona is the favorite at -350, and Colorado is +280 playing on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (+140 to cover), and Arizona is -170 to cover the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Rockies on May 17, with the over at +102 and the under at -124.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (55.2%) in those contests.

Arizona has played as a favorite of -350 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 20 of their 44 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks are 21-23-0 against the spread in their 44 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies are 6-34 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 15% of those games).

Colorado has played as a moneyline underdog of +280 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 17 times this season for a 17-25-1 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have a 14-29-0 record ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 54 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .612. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .359.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Carroll hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, three home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .397 this season while batting .294 with 29 walks and 21 runs scored. He's slugging .458.

He is 25th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging in the major leagues.

Perdomo takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Josh Naylor has collected 51 base hits, an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.

Naylor takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .282 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .213 with a .308 OBP and 34 RBI for Arizona this season.

Suarez enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up a team-best OBP (.349) and slugging percentage (.481), and paces the Rockies in hits (45, while batting .292).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 32nd, his on-base percentage is 59th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Jordan Beck is hitting .250 with four doubles, three triples, six home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Ryan McMahon is hitting .203 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .218 with four doubles, four triples, three home runs and eight walks.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Head to Head

5/16/2025: 8-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

8-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 9/18/2024: 9-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/17/2024: 8-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/14/2024: 11-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

11-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/13/2024: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/12/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 4/10/2024: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/9/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/8/2024: 7-5 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

