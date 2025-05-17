Giants vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the San Francisco Giants face the Athletics.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Athletics Game Info

San Francisco Giants (26-19) vs. Athletics (22-23)

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Saturday, May 17, 2025 Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

9:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA

Giants vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-134) | OAK: (+116)

SF: (-134) | OAK: (+116) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+160) | OAK: +1.5 (-194)

SF: -1.5 (+160) | OAK: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Giants vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp (Giants) - 2-3, 4.95 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 1-4, 4.70 ERA

The probable starters are Landen Roupp (2-3) for the Giants and Luis Severino (1-4) for the Athletics. When Roupp starts, his team is 3-5-0 against the spread this season. When Roupp starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. When Severino starts, the Athletics have gone 4-5-0 against the spread. The Athletics have a 3-5 record in Severino's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (59.8%)

Giants vs Athletics Moneyline

The Giants vs Athletics moneyline has the Giants as a -134 favorite, while the Athletics are a +116 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Athletics Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Giants are +160 to cover, while the Athletics are -194 to cover.

Giants vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Giants-Athletics game on May 17, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (63%) in those contests.

This season, the Giants have come away with a win 13 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 or better on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 26 of their 45 games with a total this season.

The Giants have an against the spread record of 24-21-0 in 45 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have won 37.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (11-18).

The Athletics have a record of 4-13 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (23.5%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 25 times this season for a 25-17-3 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have gone 22-23-0 ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco with 50 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .486. He's batting .289 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 34th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Lee hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .304 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs.

Wilmer Flores is hitting .266 with two doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks, while slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He is 62nd in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Flores has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .421 with three home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Heliot Ramos is batting .289 with a .482 slugging percentage and 22 RBI this year.

Ramos enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .471 with a double, a home run, four walks and seven RBIs.

Matt Chapman is batting .225 with a .351 OBP and 24 RBI for San Francisco this season.

Chapman heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with two doubles and two walks.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has an on-base percentage of .371 and a slugging percentage of .482. Both lead the Athletics. He's batting .341.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him fourth, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom has 48 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 44th, his on-base percentage is 67th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers is hitting .262 with six doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks.

Brent Rooker is batting .243 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 14 walks.

Giants vs Athletics Head to Head

5/16/2025: 9-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/18/2024: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/17/2024: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/31/2024: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/30/2024: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/6/2023: 8-6 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-6 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/5/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/26/2023: 8-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/25/2023: 2-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

2-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/7/2022: 6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!