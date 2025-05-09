Warriors vs. Timberwolves Western Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 10

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Saturday, May 10, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: ABC

The Golden State Warriors are 5-point underdogs in Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center on Saturday, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The series is knotted up 1-1. The matchup has an over/under set at 201 points.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -5 201 -210 +176

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (56.4%)

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have put together a 39-42-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Warriors are 41-38-3 this season.

This season, Timberwolves games have hit the over 45 times.

Warriors games this year have hit the over on 41 of 82 set point totals (50%).

When playing at home, Minnesota owns a worse record against the spread (17-23-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (22-19-0).

The Timberwolves have exceeded the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in 25 of 41 home matchups (61%). In road games, they have hit the over in 20 of 41 games (48.8%).

This season, Golden State is 18-22-1 at home against the spread (.439 winning percentage). On the road, it is 23-16-2 ATS (.561).

Warriors games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (20 times out of 41) than on the road (21 of 41) this season.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.1 made treys (second in league).

Julius Randle is averaging 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 12 points, 10.9 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 66.9% from the floor (third in league).

Naz Reid is averaging 14.2 points, 2.3 assists and 6 boards.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Warriors Leaders

Per game, Jimmy Butler gets the Warriors 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Draymond Green gives the Warriors 9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 1 block.

The Warriors get 11.7 points per game from Brandin Podziemski, plus 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists.

The Warriors are receiving 11.1 points, 3.2 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Buddy Hield.

Moses Moody averages 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is sinking 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

