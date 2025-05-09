Knicks vs. Celtics Eastern Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 10

Knicks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Saturday, May 10, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ABC

The Boston Celtics are 5.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The Knicks lead the series 2-0. The point total is set at 205 for the matchup.

Knicks vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -5.5 205 -230 +190

Knicks vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (53%)

Knicks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are 39-42-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Knicks are 40-41-1 this year.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 37 times.

The Knicks have eclipsed the over/under 52.4% of the time this season (43 of 82 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Boston has fared worse at home, covering 18 times in 41 home games, and 21 times in 41 road games.

When playing at home, the Celtics eclipse the total 51.2% of the time (21 of 41 games). They've hit the over in 39% of road games (16 of 41 contests).

Against the spread, New York has performed better at home (21-19-1) than on the road (19-22-0).

In terms of the over/under, Knicks games have finished over 23 of 41 times at home (56.1%), and 20 of 41 on the road (48.8%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 16.4 points, 4.5 boards and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the field and 38.4% from downtown, with an average of 3.5 made treys (fourth in NBA).

Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.2 points, 4.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 40.7% from downtown, with an average of 3.2 made treys (10th in NBA).

Jrue Holiday is averaging 11.1 points, 3.9 assists and 4.3 boards.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is also sinking 52.6% of his shots from the field and 42% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He is sinking 52.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Jalen Brunson's numbers on the season are 26 points, 2.9 boards and 7.3 assists per game. He is sinking 48.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 triples.

The Knicks are getting 17.6 points, 3.2 boards and 3.7 assists per game from Mikal Bridges.

OG Anunoby averages 18 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists. He is draining 47.6% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.