3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Cavaliers vs. Pacers in Game 3 of the Playoffs

Cavaliers at Pacers Game 3 Betting Picks

Indiana didn't have much trouble with Cleveland's eighth-ranked defense in either of the first two games; the Pacers scored 121 and 120 points in their wins. With those performances, Indiana has now scored at least 117 points in six of seven playoff games. In a return home, I like the Pacers offense to stay hot and go over 113.5 points.

The Pacers averaged 118.5 points per game at home this season, going over 113.5 points in 33 of 44 (75%) of home games overall and 24 of 29 (83%) of home games against playoff teams. That's demonstrably higher than the 54% implied probability we get from these -115 odds to go over 113.5 points.

They've cleared this total in five of six games against Cleveland this season, including both home matchups. In general, the 'Cers have cooked against Cleveland. They've gotten to 114 points in 8 of their last 10 meetings with the Cavs, averaging 117.5 points and shooting 48% over that stretch.

And for as good as Cleveland's defense has been, they still let up 113.7 points per game on the road during the regular season. In road bouts against would-be playoff teams, the Cavaliers allowed at least 114 points in 16 of 28 (57%) games.

With Cleveland facing a slew of injuries, I'm not sure how the defense improves this much in a hostile environment. Barring an off-shooting night, the Pacers are in a nice spot to go over 113.5 points in Game 3.

Tyrese Haliburton is coming off an uncharacteristically quiet night in the assist department. Despite finishing third in the Assocation with 9.2 assists per game during the regular season, Indiana's franchise point guard managed just 4 dimes in Game 2.

That shouldn't get us off Haliburton in the Pacers' return home, however. In fact, this is a spot I want to buy into a Haliburton bounce-back and consider him to record a double-double at -115 odds.

Haliburton recorded 31 double-doubles during the regular season, but he's already up to five through seven playoff games. That's already more than he output in 15 postseason games last year, bringing him to 9 across 22 career playoff games.

Now, the Cavaliers allowed the eighth-fewest assists per game (25.6) during the regular season, but Haliburton's been a huge problem for them. Indiana is 6-2 against Cleveland with Haliburton in the lineup the last two seasons; Haliburton has recorded a double-double in six of the seven he played 20+ minutes. In those seven games, Haliburton averaged 19.4 points and 11 assists per game.

We saw what he can do against the Cavs defense in Game 1 when Haliburton notched 22 points and 13 assists. And while he only managed 4 assists last time out, he still had 11 potential assists, per NBA Tracking. He just ceded playmaking duties to Andrew Nembhard who rung up 13 dimes on 19 potential assists.

Look for those assists to shift back Haliburton's way, putting him in a compelling spot to record a double-double in Game 3.

Obi Toppin is hardly the cog in the Pacers' machine, but he's continued to produce off the Indiana bench. After averaging 10.5 points across 19.6 minutes per game during the regular season, Toppin's minutes and scoring have dipped in the playoffs.

But they haven't dipped that much; the former Slam Dunk Contest champ has still played at least 15 minutes in five of seven postseason games. He's averaged 7.9 points and 15.4 minutes in the playoffs, scoring at least 6 points in all but one game.

That includes a pair of 7-point outings against the Cavs, so I do see value in taking Toppin over 5.5 points in Game 3.

Toppin has held a consistent postseason role for Indiana the last two seasons. He's averaged 18.8 minutes in that stretch, recording at least 15 minutes of playing time in 21 of 24 games. He's scored at least six points in 19 of 24 playoff games with the Pacers.

Assuming he's around that 15-minute mark again in Game 3, we're not asking for much with Toppin to score six points. Obi has seen at least 15 minutes in 73 games during this season -- he's gone over 5.5 in 64 of those, good for an 87.7% clip.

And while the Cavaliers wouldn't seem like an ideal matchup for an undersized forward like Toppin, he's found success against them since arriving in Indy. In 10 games versus Cleveland as a member of the Pacers, Toppin has averaged 8.3 points across 17.5 minutes per game. He has more games reaching 10 points (five) against them than he does failing to reach 6 (one).

As such, I'd be interested in running this one up to 10+ points (+350) and will have my eye on Obi Toppin to Record 15+ Points (+1400) given the odds.

