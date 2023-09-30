Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 30

Odds updated as of 11:40 AM

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Blue Jays vs Rays Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (89-71) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (97-63)

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET

Blue Jays vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-134) | TB: (+114)

TOR: (-134) | TB: (+114) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+150) | TB: +1.5 (-182)

TOR: -1.5 (+150) | TB: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (Blue Jays) - 3-3, 3.31 ERA vs Shawn Armstrong (Rays) - 1-0, 1.59 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-3) to the mound, while Armstrong (1-0) will answer the bell for the Rays. When Ryu starts, his team is 5-5-0 against the spread this season. Ryu's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-2). The Rays have a 3-2-0 ATS record in Armstrong's five starts with a set spread. The Rays have not been a moneyline underdog when Armstrong starts this season.

Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (61.3%)

Blue Jays vs Rays Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +114 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Rays Spread

The Rays are at the Blue Jays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rays are +150 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are -182.

Blue Jays versus Rays, on September 30, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Blue Jays vs Rays Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 115 games this season and have come away with the win 63 times (54.8%) in those contests.

This season Toronto has been victorious 42 times in 80 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 68 of their 159 opportunities.

The Blue Jays are 74-85-0 against the spread in their 159 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have won 12 of the 29 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (41.4%).

Tampa Bay has a 1-5 record (winning just 16.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Rays have played in 159 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 86 times (86-67-6).

The Rays have put together an 88-71-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.3% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.346) this season, fueled by 159 hits. He has a .266 batting average and a slugging percentage of .446.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 53rd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

Guerrero has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and two RBI.

George Springer is hitting .255 with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 60 walks, while slugging .401 with an on-base percentage of .325.

His batting average is 89th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 76th, and his slugging percentage 103rd.

Bo Bichette has a team-high 172 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .471.

Bichette enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Whit Merrifield has 11 home runs, 67 RBI and a batting average of .276 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has totaled 173 hits with a .411 on-base percentage and a .523 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rays. He's batting .330.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Diaz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .600 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .248 with 23 doubles, 31 home runs and 56 walks. He's slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He is currently 98th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Randy Arozarena has 18 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 79 walks while batting .256.

Josh Lowe is hitting .290 with 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 30 walks.

Blue Jays vs Rays Head to Head

9/29/2023: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/24/2023: 9-5 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-5 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/23/2023: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/22/2023: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/25/2023: 6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/24/2023: 7-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/23/2023: 20-1 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

20-1 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/22/2023: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/15/2022: 11-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/14/2022: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

