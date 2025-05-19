Rays vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 19

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Houston Astros.

Rays vs Astros Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (21-25) vs. Houston Astros (24-22)

Date: Monday, May 19, 2025

Monday, May 19, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and SCHN

Rays vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-130) | HOU: (+110)

TB: (-130) | HOU: (+110) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-176)

TB: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-176) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rays vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 2-5, 3.93 ERA vs Colton Gordon (Astros) - 0-0, 6.23 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Ryan Pepiot (2-5) to the mound, while Colton Gordon will answer the bell for the Astros. Pepiot and his team have a record of 2-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Pepiot's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Gordon has started only one game with a set spread, which the Astros failed to cover. The Astros have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Gordon starts this season.

Rays vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (53%)

Rays vs Astros Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rays vs. Astros reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-130) and Houston as the underdog (+110) on the road.

Rays vs Astros Spread

The Rays are hosting the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Houston is -176 to cover.

Rays vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for Rays-Astros on May 19 is 9. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Rays vs Astros Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (47.8%) in those contests.

This year Tampa Bay has won seven of 16 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 18 of 45 chances this season.

In 45 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 20-25-0 against the spread.

The Astros have put together a 6-7 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.2% of those games).

Houston is 2-2 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

In the 46 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-25-2).

The Astros have covered 52.2% of their games this season, going 24-22-0 ATS.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has eight doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while hitting .243. He has an on-base percentage of .293 and a slugging percentage of .393.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 104th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage, and 98th in slugging.

Diaz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a walk and four RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has 43 hits and an OBP of .396 to go with a slugging percentage of .507. All three of those stats are tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season. He's batting .312.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him ninth, his on-base percentage ninth, and his slugging percentage 28th.

Junior Caminero is batting .235 with a .416 slugging percentage and 20 RBI this year.

Brandon Lowe has seven home runs, 24 RBI and a batting average of .217 this season.

Lowe brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes a has .372 on-base percentage to lead the Astros. He's batting .259 while slugging .434.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 71st, his on-base percentage is 31st, and he is 69th in slugging.

Paredes brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Jeremy Pena has racked up 52 hits while slugging .448. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .299 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 22nd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Jake Meyers has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks while batting .293.

Jose Altuve is batting .241 with six doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

