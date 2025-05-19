MLB
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 19
Will Ben Brown strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Hunter Dobbins surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 19, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Landon Knack (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
Baltimore Orioles at Milwaukee Brewers
- Quinn Priester (Brewers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Dean Kremer (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants
- Kris Bubic (Royals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox
- Davis Martin (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins
- Logan Allen (Guardians): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Bailey Ober (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies
- Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Mitch Keller (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals
- Sonny Gray (Cardinals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins
- Ben Brown (Cubs): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Edward Cabrera (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays
- Ryan Pepiot (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Colton Gordon (Astros): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
New York Mets at Boston Red Sox
- Kodai Senga (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Hunter Dobbins (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
Los Angeles Angels at Athletics
- José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances