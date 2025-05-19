Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 19

Will Ben Brown strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Hunter Dobbins surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 19, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Milwaukee Brewers

Quinn Priester (Brewers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants

Kris Bubic (Royals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox

Davis Martin (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins

Logan Allen (Guardians): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies

Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates

Mitch Keller (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals

Sonny Gray (Cardinals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins

Ben Brown (Cubs): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays

Ryan Pepiot (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

New York Mets at Boston Red Sox

Kodai Senga (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Athletics