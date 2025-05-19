FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Triple Crown iconTriple Crown

Explore Triple Crown

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 19

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 19

Will Ben Brown strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Hunter Dobbins surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 19, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Landon Knack (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Quinn Priester (Brewers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Dean Kremer (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants

  • Kris Bubic (Royals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox

  • Davis Martin (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins

  • Logan Allen (Guardians): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Bailey Ober (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies

  • Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates

  • Mitch Keller (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Sonny Gray (Cardinals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins

  • Ben Brown (Cubs): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Edward Cabrera (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays

  • Ryan Pepiot (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Colton Gordon (Astros): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

New York Mets at Boston Red Sox

  • Kodai Senga (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Hunter Dobbins (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Athletics

  • José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup