Rays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

The MLB's Monday slate includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Rays vs Angels Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (5-5) vs. Los Angeles Angels (5-4)

Date: Monday, April 8, 2024

Monday, April 8, 2024 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: BSSUN

Rays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-144) | LAA: (+122)

TB: (-144) | LAA: (+122) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+114) | LAA: +1.5 (-134)

TB: -1.5 (+114) | LAA: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin (Rays) - 1-1, 5.25 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (1-1) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (1-0) will get the nod for the Angels. Eflin has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Eflin's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Anderson has started only one game with a set spread, which the Angels covered. The Angels were named the moneyline underdog for one Anderson start this season -- they won.

Rays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (64.5%)

Prediction: Rays win (64.5%)

Rays vs Angels Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +122 underdog at home.

Rays vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rays. The Angels are -134 to cover the spread, and the Rays are +114.

Rays vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Rays versus Angels game on April 8 has been set at 8.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Rays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with five wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in six of their 10 opportunities.

The Rays are 4-6-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have won three of the seven games they were the moneyline underdog this season (42.9%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Los Angeles has a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers nine times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in six of those games (6-3-0).

The Angels have covered 55.6% of their games this season, going 5-4-0 ATS.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.375) thanks to three extra-base hits. He has a .250 batting average and an on-base percentage of .311.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 126th, and he is 115th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes leads Tampa Bay with nine hits. He is batting .257 this season and has three extra-base hits. He's also slugging .514 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Among qualifying batters, he is 90th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Paredes has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last nine games he is batting .257 with three home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Jose Siri leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .400 this season while batting .250 with six walks and four runs scored.

Randy Arozarena has been key for Tampa Bay with seven hits, an OBP of .270 plus a slugging percentage of .382.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is batting .270 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk. He's slugging .568 with an on-base percentage of .289.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 81st in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Mike Trout is hitting .250 with four home runs and four walks. He's slugging .625 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He ranks 94th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Logan O'Hoppe has accumulated a team-best OBP (.484) and slugging percentage (.630), while leading the Angels in hits (11).

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .111 with a home run and eight walks.

