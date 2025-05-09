Best NBA Same Game Parlay Bet for Thunder at Nuggets in Game 3 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are heating up! We have Game 3 action tonight between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder in a series tied up, 1-1.

OKC is coming off a dominant 149-106 victory at home and now heads to Denver.

I’m all over the Thunder in this game and am building a same game parlay to go with it.

Here's my favorite SGP tonight in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds.

Top NBA SGP for Thunder-Nuggets Game 3

Oklahoma City showed they can win in dominant fashion against Denver last time out. The Thunder’s elite defense and ability to force turnovers plus the addition of this years expected MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is enough for me to ride with OKC.

SGA has been on fire, scoring at least 31 points in 4 straight games. Not to mention, the Thunder just have more depth than the Nuggets. Even on the road, I am backing OKC to win and cover.

The first two games of the series have been high-scoring affairs, with the totals over this number. Game 1 hit 240, and Game 2 was even higher at 255. There is major offensive talent on both teams, and the Thunder love to keep things fast.

With OKC's fast-paced tempo and elite talent on both sides, I am expecting a shootout in Denver and the over to cash.

SGA has not only been an electric scorer this series, but the soon-to-be MVP is also making an impact as a rebounder and a facilitator.

In Game 1, he recorded 18 rebounds and assists combined while playing his usual 40 minute game.

Even in Game 2 -- where SGA only played 30 minutes because the Thunder were up by so many -- he still managed to record 12 rebounds plus assists.

Tonight’s game in Denver is expected to much closer, which means SGA should be back playing full time and being the most impactful player on the court. While many are looking at his points tonight, I like the value in his boards and assists.

Parlay Odds at Time of Publication: +445

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.