Rays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Angels.

Rays vs Angels Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (5-6) vs. Los Angeles Angels (7-4)

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Thursday, April 10, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSW

Rays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-130) | LAA: (+110)

TB: (-130) | LAA: (+110) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+160) | LAA: +1.5 (-194)

TB: -1.5 (+160) | LAA: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Rays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell (Rays) - 0-2, 4.15 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 1-1, 3.65 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zack Littell (0-2) to the mound, while Jose Soriano (1-1) will answer the bell for the Angels. Littell has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Littell's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Soriano has started two games with set spreads, and the Angels failed to cover in both chances. The Angels were the underdog on the moneyline for one Soriano start this season -- they lost.

Rays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (57.7%)

Rays vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Angels, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -130, and Los Angeles is +110 playing on the road.

Rays vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Angels are -194 to cover, and the Rays are +160.

Rays vs Angels Over/Under

The Rays-Angels contest on April 10 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.

Rays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in eight games this year and have walked away with the win five times (62.5%) in those games.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in three of their 11 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays are 3-8-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have won 62.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (5-3).

Los Angeles has a record of 4-2 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (66.7%).

The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 11 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-4-0).

The Angels have a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.326), slugging percentage (.512) and total hits (12) this season. He has a .293 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 45th in slugging.

Lowe has recorded a base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run and three RBI.

Kameron Misner is batting .385 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk. He's slugging .692 with an on-base percentage of .414.

Misner brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last nine outings he is hitting .385 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .385 with a .731 slugging percentage and three RBI this year.

Aranda heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Jake Mangum is batting .367 with a .387 OBP and four RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Kyren Paris is batting .440 with a triple, five home runs and four walks. He's slugging 1.120 with an on-base percentage of .533.

Paris takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .438 with four home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Mike Trout has a double, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .179. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying players, he is 147th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Logan O'Hoppe has racked up 11 hits, a team-high for the Angels.

Nolan Schanuel has a .383 OBP while slugging .366. Both lead his team.

Rays vs Angels Head to Head

4/9/2025: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/18/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/17/2024: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/16/2024: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/15/2024: 7-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/10/2024: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/9/2024: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/8/2024: 7-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/21/2023: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

