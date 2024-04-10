Rays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Angels Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (6-6) vs. Los Angeles Angels (6-5)

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: BSW

Rays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-120) | LAA: (+102)

TB: (-120) | LAA: (+102) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154)

TB: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Rays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell (Rays) - 1-0, 0.82 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 0-1, 4.50 ERA

The probable starters are Zack Littell (1-0) for the Rays and Jose Soriano (0-1) for the Angels. Littell has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Littell's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Soriano and his team were underdogs on the moneyline every time he pitched a season ago.

Rays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (58.8%)

Rays vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -120 favorite despite being on the road.

Rays vs Angels Spread

The Rays are at the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rays are +128 to cover the runline, with the Angels being -154.

Rays vs Angels Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Rays-Angels on April 10, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Rays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rays have won in six, or 54.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Tampa Bay has won six of 11 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in seven of 12 chances this season.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 5-7-0 against the spread.

The Angels are 4-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Los Angeles has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 11 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-4-0).

The Angels have collected a 6-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 12 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .595. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 65th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Paredes hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .316 with a double, four home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Jose Caballero has hit zero homers this season while driving in five runs. He's batting .353 this season and slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .378.

His batting average ranks 11th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 45th, and his slugging percentage 78th.

Caballero brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles and two RBI.

Yandy Diaz has collected 10 base hits, an OBP of .259 and a slugging percentage of .306 this season.

Jose Siri leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.404) this season, fueled by 10 hits.

Siri has safely hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, six walks and two RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout leads the Angels with 12 hits. He's batting .293 and slugging .780 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Including all qualified players, he is 60th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 56th and he is second in slugging.

Trout heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a triple, three home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Taylor Ward's .543 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .304 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 47th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Logan O'Hoppe has an on-base percentage of .436, a team-high for the Angels.

Luis Rengifo has two doubles and a walk while hitting .364.

Rays vs Angels Head to Head

4/9/2024: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/8/2024: 7-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/21/2023: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/20/2023: 8-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

8-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/19/2023: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/25/2022: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/24/2022: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 8/23/2022: 11-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

11-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/22/2022: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/11/2022: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

