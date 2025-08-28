FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Ray-Ray McCloud 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Ray-Ray McCloud 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Ray-Ray McCloud -- the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver -- could emerge as fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Ray-Ray McCloud Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at McCloud's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points78.519765
2025 Projected Fantasy Points76.115159

Ray-Ray McCloud 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 9 versus the Dallas Cowboys -- McCloud finished with 9.5 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 28 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Steelers5.274520
Week 2@Eagles4.553420
Week 3Chiefs3.732170
Week 4Saints5.276520
Week 5Buccaneers6.696660
Week 6@Panthers1.343300
Week 7Seahawks0.94290

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Ray-Ray McCloud vs. Other Falcons Receivers

The Falcons ran 53.0% passing plays and 47.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 13th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how McCloud's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Ray-Ray McCloud876268615
Drake London1581001271924
Darnell Mooney1066499256
Kyle Pitts7447602413

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Ray-Ray McCloud? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup