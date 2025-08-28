Ray-Ray McCloud 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Ray-Ray McCloud -- the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver -- could emerge as fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.
Ray-Ray McCloud Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at McCloud's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|78.5
|197
|65
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|76.1
|151
|59
Ray-Ray McCloud 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 9 versus the Dallas Cowboys -- McCloud finished with 9.5 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 28 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Steelers
|5.2
|7
|4
|52
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|4.5
|5
|3
|42
|0
|Week 3
|Chiefs
|3.7
|3
|2
|17
|0
|Week 4
|Saints
|5.2
|7
|6
|52
|0
|Week 5
|Buccaneers
|6.6
|9
|6
|66
|0
|Week 6
|@Panthers
|1.3
|4
|3
|30
|0
|Week 7
|Seahawks
|0.9
|4
|2
|9
|0
Ray-Ray McCloud vs. Other Falcons Receivers
The Falcons ran 53.0% passing plays and 47.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 13th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how McCloud's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|87
|62
|686
|1
|5
|Drake London
|158
|100
|1271
|9
|24
|Darnell Mooney
|106
|64
|992
|5
|6
|Kyle Pitts
|74
|47
|602
|4
|13
