Ray-Ray McCloud 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Ray-Ray McCloud -- the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver -- could emerge as fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Ray-Ray McCloud Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at McCloud's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 78.5 197 65 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 76.1 151 59

Ray-Ray McCloud 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 9 versus the Dallas Cowboys -- McCloud finished with 9.5 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 28 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Steelers 5.2 7 4 52 0 Week 2 @Eagles 4.5 5 3 42 0 Week 3 Chiefs 3.7 3 2 17 0 Week 4 Saints 5.2 7 6 52 0 Week 5 Buccaneers 6.6 9 6 66 0 Week 6 @Panthers 1.3 4 3 30 0 Week 7 Seahawks 0.9 4 2 9 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Ray-Ray McCloud vs. Other Falcons Receivers

The Falcons ran 53.0% passing plays and 47.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 13th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how McCloud's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Ray-Ray McCloud 87 62 686 1 5 Drake London 158 100 1271 9 24 Darnell Mooney 106 64 992 5 6 Kyle Pitts 74 47 602 4 13

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Ray-Ray McCloud? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.