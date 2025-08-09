FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Ray Davis 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Ray Davis 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Ray Davis put up 99.1 fantasy points last year, 35th among all NFL running backs. The Buffalo Bills RB is currently the 49th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Ray Davis Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Davis' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points99.114835
2025 Projected Fantasy Points71.615650

Ray Davis 2024 Game-by-Game

Davis picked up 15.2 fantasy points -- 20 carries, 97 yards; 3 receptions, 55 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 6 versus the New York Jets. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Cardinals2.7313011027
Week 2@Dolphins2.8929011028
Week 3Jaguars8.3722111023
Week 4@Ravens1.17110-0011
Week 5@Texans0.40002104
Week 6@Jets15.220970330152
Week 7Titans10.7541111047

Ray Davis vs. Other Bills Rushers

The Bills ran 51.4% passing plays and 48.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked second in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Davis' 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Ray Davis1134423183.9
James Cook2071,00916484.9
Josh Allen10253112315.2
Ty Johnson41213175.2

Want more data and analysis on Ray Davis? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

