Ray Davis 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Ray Davis put up 99.1 fantasy points last year, 35th among all NFL running backs. The Buffalo Bills RB is currently the 49th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Ray Davis Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Davis' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 99.1 148 35 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 71.6 156 50

Ray Davis 2024 Game-by-Game

Davis picked up 15.2 fantasy points -- 20 carries, 97 yards; 3 receptions, 55 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 6 versus the New York Jets. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Cardinals 2.7 3 13 0 1 1 0 27 Week 2 @Dolphins 2.8 9 29 0 1 1 0 28 Week 3 Jaguars 8.3 7 22 1 1 1 0 23 Week 4 @Ravens 1.1 7 11 0 - 0 0 11 Week 5 @Texans 0.4 0 0 0 2 1 0 4 Week 6 @Jets 15.2 20 97 0 3 3 0 152 Week 7 Titans 10.7 5 41 1 1 1 0 47 View Full Table ChevronDown

Ray Davis vs. Other Bills Rushers

The Bills ran 51.4% passing plays and 48.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked second in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Davis' 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ray Davis 113 442 3 18 3.9 James Cook 207 1,009 16 48 4.9 Josh Allen 102 531 12 31 5.2 Ty Johnson 41 213 1 7 5.2

Want more data and analysis on Ray Davis? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.