Ray Davis 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Ray Davis put up 99.1 fantasy points last year, 35th among all NFL running backs. The Buffalo Bills RB is currently the 49th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.
Ray Davis Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Davis' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|99.1
|148
|35
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|71.6
|156
|50
Ray Davis 2024 Game-by-Game
Davis picked up 15.2 fantasy points -- 20 carries, 97 yards; 3 receptions, 55 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 6 versus the New York Jets. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|2.7
|3
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|27
|Week 2
|@Dolphins
|2.8
|9
|29
|0
|1
|1
|0
|28
|Week 3
|Jaguars
|8.3
|7
|22
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|Week 4
|@Ravens
|1.1
|7
|11
|0
|-
|0
|0
|11
|Week 5
|@Texans
|0.4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Week 6
|@Jets
|15.2
|20
|97
|0
|3
|3
|0
|152
|Week 7
|Titans
|10.7
|5
|41
|1
|1
|1
|0
|47
Ray Davis vs. Other Bills Rushers
The Bills ran 51.4% passing plays and 48.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked second in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Davis' 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Ray Davis
|113
|442
|3
|18
|3.9
|James Cook
|207
|1,009
|16
|48
|4.9
|Josh Allen
|102
|531
|12
|31
|5.2
|Ty Johnson
|41
|213
|1
|7
|5.2
