Rashod Bateman Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Baltimore Ravens WR Rashod Bateman will take on the team with last season's 24th-ranked pass defense, the Buffalo Bills (226.1 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more details on Bateman, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming game against the Bills.

Rashod Bateman Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 49.54

49.54 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Bateman 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 129.6 fantasy points (8.1 per game) in 2024, Bateman ranked 109th in the league and 30th at his position.

In his best game last year, Bateman picked up 20.0 fantasy points -- via three receptions, 80 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 15 versus the New York Giants.

In his second-best performance last year, Bateman picked up 18.1 fantasy points -- via four receptions, 121 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Week 17 against the Houston Texans, Bateman finished with a season-low 1.2 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, 12 yards, on one target.

Bateman recorded 2.3 fantasy points -- one catch, 23 yards, on one target -- in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills, and that was his second-worst performance of the season.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo gave up more than 300 passing yards to only three QBs last season.

Last year, the Bills allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, Buffalo allowed nine players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Bills allowed only two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Buffalo allowed six players amass over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass D, the Bills allowed a touchdown reception to 27 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Buffalo allowed only one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run D, the Bills yielded more than 100 yards on the ground to just three players last season.

Against Buffalo last season, 12 players rushed for at least one TD.

In the running game, the Bills allowed just one player to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

