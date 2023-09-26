Rashaad Penny Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Odds updated as of 7:03 AM

In 2023, the Vanderbilt Commodores have produced a record of 2-3. For a look at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Vanderbilt 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 0 Hawaii August 26 W 35-28 Commodores (-17) 55.5 1 Alabama A&M September 2 W 47-13 Commodores (-34.5) 54.5 2 @ Wake Forest September 9 L 36-20 Demon Deacons (-10) 55.5 3 @ UNLV September 16 L 40-37 Commodores (-4.5) 57.5 4 Kentucky September 23 L 45-28 Wildcats (-13.5) 50.5 5 Missouri September 30 - Tigers (-13.5) 56.5 6 @ Florida October 7 - - - View Full Table

Vanderbilt Last Game

The Commodores were taken down by the Kentucky Wildcats 45-28 in their last game. AJ Swann threw for 189 yards, with no touchdowns and three interceptions on 16-of-40 passing (40.0%) for the Dores in that game versus the Wildcats. In the ground game, Sedrick Alexander took eight carries for 37 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while adding one reception for 11 yards in the passing game. Gamarion Carter accumulated two catches for 48 yards (24.0 per catch) against the Wildcats.

Vanderbilt Betting Insights

Vanderbilt has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

