Raptors vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

Raptors vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: MNMT and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (21-42) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Washington Wizards (12-49) on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Scotiabank Arena as 4.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on MNMT and TSN. The point total for the matchup is set at 222.

Raptors vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -4.5 222 -194 +162

Raptors vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (57.5%)

Raptors vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Raptors are 35-26-2 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have played 61 games, with 26 wins against the spread.

Raptors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 32 times out of 61 chances this season.

Wizards games this year have gone over the total in 31 of 61 opportunities (50.8%).

Toronto has done a better job covering the spread in home games (19-13-1) than it has in road games (16-13-1).

When it comes to point totals, the Raptors hit the over more often at home, as they've gone over the total 19 times in 33 opportunities this season (57.6%). In road games, they have hit the over 13 times in 30 opportunities (43.3%).

Washington has performed better against the spread at home (15-18-0) than on the road (11-16-1) this season.

Wizards games have gone above the over/under 54.5% of the time at home (18 of 33), and 46.4% of the time away (13 of 28).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 19.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 26.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

RJ Barrett is averaging 21.7 points, 5.7 assists and 6.4 boards.

Jakob Poeltl's numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 9.8 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 61.2% from the floor (sixth in NBA).

Ochai Agbaji is averaging 10 points, 3.7 boards and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Chris Boucher averages 10 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per game.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 21 points for the Wizards, plus 3.3 boards and 4.8 assists.

The Wizards get 12.4 points per game from Bilal Coulibaly, plus 4.9 boards and 3.4 assists.

Bub Carrington averages 9.2 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. He is making 40.4% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

The Wizards are getting 11.8 points, 6.5 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Alex Sarr.

The Wizards are getting 8.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Kyshawn George.

