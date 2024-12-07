Raptors vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7

Raptors vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SportsNet and KFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (15-8) will try to build on a six-game win streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (7-16) on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at Scotiabank Arena as 9-point favorites. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet and KFAA. The matchup has an over/under of 236.5.

Raptors vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -9 236.5 -375 +300

Raptors vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (72.6%)

Raptors vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks have gone 15-8-0 against the spread this season.

In the Raptors' 23 games this year, they have 14 wins against the spread.

This season, 13 of the Mavericks' games have gone over the point total.

The Raptors have eclipsed the over/under 47.8% of the time this season (11 of 23 games with a set point total).

At home, Dallas owns a worse record against the spread (7-4-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (8-4-0).

At home, the Mavericks eclipse the total 36.4% of the time (four of 11 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, going over the total in 75% of games (nine of 12).

Toronto has been better against the spread at home (7-4-0) than away (7-5-0) this season.

Raptors games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (seven times out of 11) than on the road (four of 12) this year.

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 28.6 points, 8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game, shooting 45% from the field and 33.9% from downtown, with an average of 3.4 made 3-pointers.

Kyrie Irving averages 24.1 points, 4.9 boards and 5.3 assists.

Daniel Gafford is averaging 12.8 points, 6.6 boards and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

P.J. Washington is averaging 12.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Dereck Lively is averaging 9.1 points, 2.3 assists and 7.6 boards.

Raptors Leaders

Jakob Poeltl's numbers on the season are 16 points, 11.8 boards and 2.5 assists per game. He is also sinking 59.4% of his shots from the field (eighth in league).

The Raptors receive 23.6 points per game from RJ Barrett, plus 6.7 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Raptors are getting 11.7 points, 4.3 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Ochai Agbaji.

Scottie Barnes averages 21.2 points, 8.8 boards and 7.3 assists. He is draining 46% of his shots from the field and 29% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Gradey Dick averages 17.9 points, 2.9 boards and 2.1 assists. He is making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.

