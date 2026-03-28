Raptors vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

Raptors vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: FDSFL and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (41-32) are favored (by 3.5 points) to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (39-34) on Sunday, March 29, 2026 at 6 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.

Raptors vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -3.5 224.5 -152 +128

Raptors vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Raptors win (63.2%)

Raptors vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Raptors have put together a record of 37-36-0 against the spread this season.

In the Magic's 73 games this season, they have 32 wins against the spread.

This season, 28 of the Raptors' games have gone over the point total.

Magic games this season have hit the over on 40 of 73 set point totals (54.8%).

Toronto sports a worse record against the spread at home (16-20-0) than it does on the road (21-16-0).

The Raptors have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of home games (41.7%) than away games (35.1%).

Against the spread, Orlando has performed better at home (17-21-0) than away (15-20-0).

Looking at the over/under, Magic games have gone over more often at home (21 of 38, 55.3%) than on the road (19 of 35, 54.3%).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 18.5 points, 5.6 assists and 7.8 rebounds.

Brandon Ingram's numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 5.6 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 37.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Immanuel Quickley's numbers on the season are 16.9 points, 4.1 boards and 6 assists per contest, shooting 44.5% from the field and 37.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Sandro Mamukelashvili's numbers on the season are 11 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 51.9% from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

RJ Barrett is averaging 18.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero's numbers on the season are 22.8 points, 8.4 boards and 5.1 assists per game. He is also sinking 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 31.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Desmond Bane averages 20.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He is also sinking 48.6% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

The Magic are receiving 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Wendell Carter Jr.

Per game, Jalen Suggs provides the Magic 13.7 points, 3.8 boards and 5.2 assists, plus 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Magic are getting 10 points, 3.7 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Tristan da Silva.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.