Raptors vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 5

Raptors vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SportsNet and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (34-16) are favored (-9) to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (16-34) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs on SportsNet and FDSSE. The matchup's point total is set at 240.5.

Raptors vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -9 240.5 -391 +310

Raptors vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (80%)

Raptors vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are 33-15-2 against the spread this season.

The Raptors have played 50 games, with 27 wins against the spread.

Grizzlies games have gone over the total 33 times this season.

Raptors games this season have gone over the point total 25 times in 50 opportunities (50%).

In home games, Memphis sports a worse record against the spread (17-8-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (16-7-1).

The Grizzlies have exceeded the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 14 of 26 home matchups (53.8%). In road games, they have hit the over in 19 of 24 games (79.2%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Toronto has a better winning percentage at home (.593, 16-10-1 record) than on the road (.478, 11-11-1).

In terms of the over/under, Raptors games have gone over 15 of 27 times at home (55.6%), and 10 of 23 on the road (43.5%).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 23.3 points, 6.1 boards and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (seventh in NBA).

Santi Aldama averages 12.8 points, 6.8 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 49.2% from the field and 37.2% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per game.

Scotty Pippen Jr. averages 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists, shooting 46.5% from the field.

Ja Morant's numbers on the season are 20.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 32.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Jaylen Wells averages 11.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Raptors Leaders

Per game, Scottie Barnes gives the Raptors 20.2 points, 8 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Per game, Jakob Poeltl gives the Raptors 14.2 points, 10.1 boards and 2.8 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Per game, Gradey Dick gives the Raptors 15.7 points, 3.3 boards and 2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Raptors are receiving 10.3 points, 3.7 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Ochai Agbaji.

The Raptors get 10.5 points per game from Chris Boucher, plus 4.3 boards and 0.6 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.